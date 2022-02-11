Broadband Expansion Bill Package clears state senate

The Alabama State Senate this week approved legislation that would modify the process of broadband expansion across the state.
Sen. Steve Livingston said the package of three bills – SB123, SB124, and SB125 -- provide a critical link in helping to provide high speed broadband services across Alabama.
“The pandemic has shown us how essential connectivity is; from our students doing virtual classes and homework, to our employees having the ability to work from home! I commend [Senate Majority Leader Clay Scofield (R-Guntersville)] for his efforts to connect Alabama. He has made Alabama a role model for other states!”
The measures now head to the House of Representatives, where Dist. 24 State Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, the Alabama House Majority Leader, said he appreciated Scofield and the Senate for their work on what he considers “very important legislation. My colleagues and I in the House are prepared to take the next steps to pass these bills to continue broadband expansion in our communities and throughout our state.”
During a recent Zoom conference call with local officials, Ledbetter expressed support for expansion of rural broadband and praised Farmer’s Telecommunications Cooperative for its leadership in this regard. Ledbetter said other lawmakers envied the service he was able to get using FTC while their own internet service providers had far to go to achieve comparable service.
During the same Zoom call, Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jennifer McCurdy stressed the importance of fast internet in terms of recruiting new industry and out-reach to digital workers who’ve gained the ability during the pandemic to work from anywhere, provided they can reliably connect. Some are choosing to trade the crime and congestion of urban areas for places like North Alabama.
Scofield (R-Guntersville), sponsor of the measures, described broadband expansion as “a monumental process that will take a considerable amount of time. In order to get broadband expansion right and provide the best quality results to the people of Alabama, we must utilize the finest tools and resources, study the most accurate data, and we certainly have to be open-minded and willing to identify opportunities for modifications throughout the process. Broadband expansion across Alabama has been a work in progress for several years; it is not a process that started yesterday. As times change, so must the process.”
Scofield thanked his colleagues for their collaborative work and support on these bills.
“I look forward to seeing their swift passage in the House,” he said. “I hope to have this package on Gov. Kay Ivey’s desk for signature as soon as possible so that we can continue, full speed ahead, in our efforts to make this vision a reality. I can assure Alabamians that every lawmaker, public official, and agency involved is dedicated and determined to accomplish this goal to the best of our abilities, and these bills passed today in the Senate will be beneficial in enabling us to do so.”
Background on the bills:
SB123
Under the Connect Alabama Act of 2021, the minimum service threshold for Internet is defined as the minimum speed necessary to meet certain federal requirements. This bill would increase the minimum service threshold for Internet and authorize the Alabama Digital Expansion Division chief to enter into nondisclosure agreements to protect provider-specific information unless release of the information is expressly authorized by the service provider.
SB123 would also allow for all funds received by the Connect Alabama Fund to be used to extend last-mile infrastructure in unserved areas and for middle mile and line extension programs. The bill would permit program funds to be modified annually by recommendation from the Alabama Digital Expansion Division and approval by the Alabama Digital Expansion Authority.
SB124
This bill would revise the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) Broadband Accessibility Grant program and its application process. SB124 would enable government entities to participate in the program and would require an entity to have contributed its statewide broadband service availability information to the Alabama broadband mapping program over the past year to qualify for a grant.
It would also increase the minimum service threshold for high-speed broadband services from 25 to 100 megabits per second of download speed and from three to 100 megabits per second of upload speed.
SB125
This bill proposes a constitutional amendment which, if ratified, would allow a state, county, or municipality to grant federal award funds or any other source of funding designated for broadband infrastructure to any public or private entity for the purpose of providing or expanding broadband infrastructure. Additionally, this bill would require any such grant funds to a private entity from a county or municipality to be approved at a public meeting.
“I was happy to support this innovative package of legislation that would take another significant step toward expanding high-speed, affordable broadband internet service to all families, job creators, and communities across Alabama,” said Senate President Pro Tem Reed (R-Jasper). “[Scofield] should be commended for his continued leadership on this vital issue, and I applaud my colleagues for their diligence and attention to this effort. This legislation would increase the responsiveness of broadband expansion in meeting local needs statewide, and it would also ensure that the service being expanded is truly high-speed. Broadband access is crucial to 21st century life and Alabama’s modern economy, and I am proud to continue fighting alongside the members of the Senate to end the digital divide.”
