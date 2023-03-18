Extended Family is a community-based organization which has served the family members of the incarcerated since 2014. Extended Family provides support for spouses and other adult family members and two separate programs for school-aged children.

From their office in Centre, Extended Family provides services to families in Cherokee and surrounding counties. Recently, Extended Family was awarded an ADECA grant to expand programs in DeKalb County. Additionally, they provide training across Alabama and in other states for new leaders and help establish Extended Family for Kids (EFK) and Extended Leadership Academy (ELA) programs in those communities.

