Extended Family is a community-based organization which has served the family members of the incarcerated since 2014. Extended Family provides support for spouses and other adult family members and two separate programs for school-aged children.
From their office in Centre, Extended Family provides services to families in Cherokee and surrounding counties. Recently, Extended Family was awarded an ADECA grant to expand programs in DeKalb County. Additionally, they provide training across Alabama and in other states for new leaders and help establish Extended Family for Kids (EFK) and Extended Leadership Academy (ELA) programs in those communities.
EFK is an evidence-based, 9-lesson curriculum for students in grades K-12 who have an incarcerated family member. The lessons give children tools for coping with family incarceration, stress and anger while helping develop positive character traits like self-esteem, being a good friend and so much more.
ELA began as a second step toward success program for students who had completed EFK to provide additional life skills and support to children as they prepare for their future. Today, ELA is also made available to children who are identified by school counselors as struggling with a loss through death or divorce, homelessness or other trauma. This program helps older students to develop life skills to live as adults and achieve their dreams.
Extended Family is funded through grants, donations and governmental agencies. With these funds, Extended Family maintains an office and a small paid staff and volunteers who provide services and programs to families year-round. As demand grows, Extended Family Director Laure Clemmons is constantly seeking additional funding to add new paid leaders to meet the rising demand for the programs and to achieve the financial stability to retain leaders and continue to supply curriculum. EFK and ELA are offered in schools and other youth programs to children from diverse backgrounds and situations who are all considered in some way to be at-risk.
To learn more, visit Extended Family online at extendedfamilyhelp.org or on the Extended Family Facebook page.
