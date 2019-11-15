Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded $204,100 to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency to continue its fight against illegal drugs in Alabama.
ALEA will use the funds for its part as manager of seven regional drug task forces in Alabama. Gov. Ivey awarded a total of $1.4 million to those agencies in October to continue local, regional and statewide efforts to reduce drug use by arresting those who buy or sell illegal drugs or falsely obtain prescription drugs.
“Illegal and illegally obtained drugs are a menace to society, and they are the root of many other crimes,” Gov. Ivey said. “I am thankful for the role that ALEA plays with the regional drug task forces in taking offenders off the streets and out of our state’s communities.”
The state’s drug task force was formed in January 2018 and is made up of 93 law enforcement officers representing 46 state, county and municipal law enforcement agencies.
“ADECA is proud to join Gov. Ivey in supporting ALEA and the regional drug task forces as they make strides in taking dangerous drugs and criminals out of our communities,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.
ADECA administers an array of programs supporting law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.
