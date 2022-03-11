Casino proposed as part of state gambling bills

A potential casino in either DeKalb or Jackson Counties is being talked about in Montgomery again, but neither Sen. Steve Livingston, R-Scottsboro, or House Majority Leader Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, appear to think there’s much of an appetite to take on the provocative measure.
After a public hearing this week, Livingston and Sen. Andrew Jones, R-Centre, were among 10 members of the Tourism Committee to vote in favor of discussing the plan in greater detail. When reached for comment Friday, Livingston said he feels like “there’s no desire to deal with that right now.”
Ledbetter said he does not support the two bill plan if it were to reach the House.
“Anything of this magnitude, I believe the governor has to be on board with it,” Ledbetter said. “It comes down to timing and the manner in which it is being done. It’s got to be transparent.”
Sponsor Sen. Greg Albritton, R-Atmore, is arguing Alabama needs statewide regulation of gambling because the state receives no tax revenue or benefit from the gambling that goes on now. There are several parts and pieces to the plan, including a lottery intended to support education scholarships.
Such a casino, if ever ratified by voters statewide, would be operated by the Poarch Band of Creek Indians (PCI) – the only federally recognized tribe in Alabama – as part of a compact to negotiate with the governor. Alabama would impose a 20% tax on net gambling revenues for casinos and sports betting.
A similar plan proposed last year passed the Senate but failed to get support from the necessary three-fifths of lawmakers to advance it to the ballot in November.
Alabama has 27 counties that border the states of Tennessee, Georgia, Mississippi and Florida, where gambling is legal and regulated. Currently, 45 states allow lotteries.
The plan would also have to be ratified by Alabama voters on the November General Election ballot. It’s been 23 years since Alabamians last got an opportunity to vote on whether or not to create a lottery, the last referendum rejected 54% to 46%.
A year ago, The Times-Journal spoke with Wind Creek Hospitality VP of Business Development Arthur Mothershed, who spoke on behalf of PCI – the only federally recognized tribe in Alabama. He said PCI had “put out feelers” on multiple parcels of land in DeKalb and Jackson counties where a resort could be constructed. The tribe finds northeast Alabama very attractive because of its proximity to Chattanooga, where a lottery exists but casinos can’t operate.
