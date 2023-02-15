Laissez les bon temps rouler!

The start of Mardi Gras (pronounced Mardy Grah) dates all the way back to 1582, when Pope Gregory XIII made it an official holiday in Rome and France.

French-Canadian explorer Jean Baptiste Le Moyne Sieur de Bienville established what is now known as Mobile in 1702. In 1703, the tiny settlement of Fort Louis de la Mobile celebrated America’s very first Mardi Gras. In 1704, Mobile established the first secret society (Masque de la Mobile), similar to those that form our current Mardi Gras “krewes.” By the 19th century, Carnival balls and parties were major events along the Gulf Coast in Louisiana and Alabama. In 1838, parades were introduced, according to the New Orleans Times Picayune. Today, Krewe members in communities from the Florida Panhandle through the Alabama and Mississippi coasts to the swamps of Louisiana ride elaborately decorated parade floats and throw beads, Moon Pies and other prizes to clamoring crowds.

