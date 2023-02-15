The start of Mardi Gras (pronounced Mardy Grah) dates all the way back to 1582, when Pope Gregory XIII made it an official holiday in Rome and France.
French-Canadian explorer Jean Baptiste Le Moyne Sieur de Bienville established what is now known as Mobile in 1702. In 1703, the tiny settlement of Fort Louis de la Mobile celebrated America’s very first Mardi Gras. In 1704, Mobile established the first secret society (Masque de la Mobile), similar to those that form our current Mardi Gras “krewes.” By the 19th century, Carnival balls and parties were major events along the Gulf Coast in Louisiana and Alabama. In 1838, parades were introduced, according to the New Orleans Times Picayune. Today, Krewe members in communities from the Florida Panhandle through the Alabama and Mississippi coasts to the swamps of Louisiana ride elaborately decorated parade floats and throw beads, Moon Pies and other prizes to clamoring crowds.
Balls, parties and parades are featured throughout the Mardi Gras season, held in the weeks after Christmas leading up to Mardi Gras Day.
Mardi Gras itself means “Fat Tuesday” and is always the day before Ash Wednesday, the official start of Lent, a solemn religious observance commemorating the 40 days Jesus spent fasting in the desert and enduring the temptations of Satan. Lent is a period of sacrifice and prayer that ends at Easter.
“Fat” in this case means jolly and indulgent. One of the seasonal favorite treats is the King Cake, a gooey, sugary treat that holds a surprise: a plastic baby. Depending on who you ask, the baby is a symbol of good luck or a sign that you’re the one buying the cake next year.
Even if you don’t live in South Alabama -- where schools and businesses generally close on the Monday before and the day of Fat Tuesday -- you can feast on the food of Mardi Gras.
Don’t worry if your Cajun French is rusty: “laissez les bon temps rouler” (pronounced “Lay-say lay bon tom roo-lay”) just means “let the good times roll.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.