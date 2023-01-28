Sweet potatoes pack a huge nutritional wallop, not to mention they are a delicious addition to any meal. And did you know that in 2021 Gov. Kay Ivey proclaimed the sweet potato Alabama’s official state vegetable? Thanks to the hard work of some homeschooled students in North Alabama, the Legislature recognized the tasty tuber with the honor.
Sweet potato crops bring in about $9 million to the state annually, according to the Alabama Farmers Federation.
Don’t feel a bit guilty about endulging in this week’s recipes, because a helping of sweet potatoes with the skin on gives you the following benefits:
• Vitamin A in the form of beta carotene. A whole medium sweet potato contains 1,400 mcg of vitamin A in its skin. That’s more than 150% of your recommended daily amount in a single serving, which plays a role in vision, bone development and immune function.
• Fiber adds the feelings of gratification, or feeling full, and aids in digestion. Fiber lowers high cholesterol levels, reduces the risk of heart disease, helps control blood sugar levels and helps in maintaining a healthy weight. A medium sweet potato (105 calories) baked in its skin has 4 grams of dietary fiber, equal to or greater than the fiber in some instant oatmeal.
• Potassium. Eating habits including foods that are a good source of potassium, and that are low in sodium, may reduce the risk of high blood pressure and stroke. Potassium is a mineral crucial for life. It’s necessary for the heart, kidneys and other organs to work correctly.
Researchers have also determined that sweet potatoes contain anti-inflammatory, anti-diabetic and anti-cancer properties, according to nutrition specialist Marilyn Agee-Carroll Alabama Cooperative Extension System.
“The sweet potato is probably the perfect food,” she says. “Where else can you get all that sweet deliciousness in a side dish? I am here to tell you, though, it is meant to be the star of the show. With this simple method, we show you how to take your sweet potatoes from the supporting cast to the main character of your supper.
