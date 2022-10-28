Valley Head man arrested on 108 child porn charges

A Valley Head man was arrested and charged with multiple counts of child pornography, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Nick Welden said the case was handled by the DeKalb County Investigations Division.
An investigator, who is also assigned to the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that an individual residing in DeKalb County had been involved in sharing and downloading child pornography via a social media platform.
Burt was questioned and found to be in possession of numerous illegal images and videos containing child pornography, which is defined as the depiction of any individual under the age of 17 that displays images of genitalia, breasts, or any type of sexual act.
Welden said, "The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office is committed to working closely with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and Internet Crimes Against Children to help eradicate child pornography. No matter how much I brag on all of these guys and girls on the job they do, it will never be enough."
The sheriff added, "Every child is a gift from God, and all deserve unconditional love and protection. Our children are the innocent victims and will be affected by this for the rest of their lives. They deserve carefree days full of love, laughter and new adventures -- not the pain crimes like this will bring."
He said any crime of that nature will not be tolerated on his watch.
Child pornography is typically sentenced severely due to the belief that children who lack the mental capacity to consent should be protected from those types of activities, such as having sexually explicit photographs or videos taken of them.
Under Alabama law, dissemination/display of child pornography is considered a Class B felony for an individual to knowingly possess with intent to disseminate child pornography.
Possession of three or more copies of the same image of child pornography satisfies the requirement for a distribution charge. It carries a sentence range of not less than two or more than 20 years in jail, as well as fines up to $10,000 and supervision.
A search of Burt’s name on the DeKalb County Sex Offenders Registry does not show any previous offenses of this nature. To report suspected sex crimes involving children to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, call (256) 845-3801.
This information is sourced from public records. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt and suspects are entitled to the presumption of innocence until proven guilty in a court of law.
Update: An earlier version of this story indicated there were 108 charges, but Welden said there are 106.
