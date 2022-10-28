Valley Head man arrested on 108 child porn charges

Dustin Burt, 27, of Valley Head, was booked Thursday evening into the DeKalb County Detention Center on 29 counts of dissemination/display of child pornography and 79 counts of possessing child pornography.

 DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office

A Valley Head man was arrested and charged with multiple counts of child pornography, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

