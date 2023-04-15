Reminder: Income taxes due by midnight Tuesday

Income taxes are due on Tuesday, April 18.
Usually, Tax Day is “celebrated” annually on April 15, but that happens to be a Saturday. Since Washington D.C. observes Emancipation Day on Monday, filers have gotten three extra days to pay up.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Income taxes are due on Tuesday, April 18.
Usually, Tax Day is “celebrated” annually on April 15, but that happens to be a Saturday. Since Washington D.C. observes Emancipation Day on Monday, filers have gotten three extra days to pay up.
The IRS imposes penalties for not paying, underpaying and missing the payment deadline, but there are always steps to take in order to work it out. Whether it be declaring an extension of time to file or enacting a payment plan with the IRS, there is hope for those who seek it.
If you’re not going to be able to file before the deadline of midnight on Tuesday, you can apply for an extension by filing Form 4868, Application for Automatic Extension of Time to File U.S. Individual Income Tax Return.
“Even if you’re filing an extension, you have to send money with that extension, or else you get a penalty,” says Rusty Whitley, owner of Whitley Tax Service LLC in Fort Payne.
If you’re unable to pay the full amount due, you can file Form 9465 to request a monthly installment plan.
Electronic filing is fast, convenient, safe and secure, and it’s free for many taxpayers.
“You can still mail your tax returns to the IRS, but you could be looking at several months of delay,” says Whitley.
For more information about tax forms and e-filing, ask your tax professional or go to irs.gov.
- Alex Traylor contributed to this story.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Partly cloudy. High near 80F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Mostly cloudy with showers likely late. Thunder is possible. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High around 65F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:13:05 AM
Sunset: 07:13:38 PM
Humidity: 98%
Wind: W @ 1 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 06:11:48 AM
Sunset: 07:14:24 PM
Humidity: 62%
Wind: WSW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Mostly cloudy with showers likely late. Thunder is possible. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Chance of Rain: 48%
Sunrise: 06:10:32 AM
Sunset: 07:15:11 PM
Humidity: 64%
Wind: W @ 18 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Clear. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:09:16 AM
Sunset: 07:15:58 PM
Humidity: 38%
Wind: WNW @ 19 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Clear. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:08:01 AM
Sunset: 07:16:45 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: W @ 8 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:06:47 AM
Sunset: 07:17:32 PM
Humidity: 43%
Wind: S @ 9 mph
UV Index: 7 High
A few clouds from time to time. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 06:05:33 AM
Sunset: 07:18:19 PM
Humidity: 46%
Wind: S @ 12 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.