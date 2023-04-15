Reminder: Income taxes due by midnight Tuesday

Income taxes are due on Tuesday, April 18.

Usually, Tax Day is “celebrated” annually on April 15, but that happens to be a Saturday. Since Washington D.C. observes Emancipation Day on Monday, filers have gotten three extra days to pay up.

