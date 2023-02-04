Check this website to see if you are due unclaimed money or property

State of Alabama Treasurer Young Boozer has announced that nearly 33 million people in the United States – 1 in every 7 – has what the industry calls unclaimed property.

Unclaimed property includes financial accounts or items of value in which the owner has not initiated any activity for a number of years. When that happens, and the company cannot locate the owner, the money or properties are turned over to the state. Common examples include unpaid life insurance benefits, payroll, forgotten bank accounts and account deposits from utility companies.

