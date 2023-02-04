Check this website to see if you are due unclaimed money or property

State of Alabama Treasurer Young Boozer has announced that nearly 33 million people in the United States – 1 in every 7 – has what the industry calls unclaimed property.
Unclaimed property includes financial accounts or items of value in which the owner has not initiated any activity for a number of years. When that happens, and the company cannot locate the owner, the money or properties are turned over to the state. Common examples include unpaid life insurance benefits, payroll, forgotten bank accounts and account deposits from utility companies.
“Nothing gives us greater pleasure in our office than reuniting people with their money,” said Boozer.
“As funds are turned over to us once a year, I like to remind folks to check our website every year on their birthday. That’s an easy way to remember, and we might just be holding a present for you in the way of unclaimed property funds.”
The State Treasurer’s Office returns these funds to the rightful owners at no charge. Alabama is currently holding over $1 billion in unclaimed funds for citizens. Individuals are encouraged to visit treasury.alabama.gov to search for their name, the name of a business they own or family members. It is free to search.
