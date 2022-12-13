DeKalb CAC receives $258k ADECA grant

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a total of $1.6 million to eight agencies in north Alabama that help children who are victims of abuse and neglect, including $258,316 to the DeKalb County Children's Advocacy Center in Fort Payne.
Organizations receiving the grants provide emotional and safety support and legal assistance to child victims and non-offending family members.
"This grant will help fund forensic interviews, therapy and supervised visitation," explained DeKalb CAC Executive Director Elizabeth Wheatley.
Funding is provided to the state through a program of the US. Department of Justice. The Alabama Department of Economic an Community Affairs is administrating the awards.
"Child abuse can leave victims with life-long scars, and it robs them of their innocence," Gov. Ivey said.
"I am thankful for these organizations and the professional assistance they provide to child victims along with their aid in seeing that abusers are prosecuted."
Whatley notes that the grant is 4.5% less than last year's funding award. The organization holds an annual fundraising dinner theater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.