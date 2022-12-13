DeKalb CAC receives $258k ADECA grant

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a total of $1.6 million to eight agencies in north Alabama that help children who are victims of abuse and neglect, including $258,316 to the DeKalb County Children's Advocacy Center in Fort Payne.

Organizations receiving the grants provide emotional and safety support and legal assistance to child victims and non-offending family members.

