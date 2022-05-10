Second graders at Wills Valley Elementary School experienced the thrill of American patriotism at a special program Tuesday as the Liberty Learning Foundation hosted a presentation and the children met some real-life heroes and super citizens.
Since 2010, Liberty Learning Foundation has helped schools teach more powerful civics, financial literacy and career lessons in K-12 classrooms. The experience builds deeper relationships among Americans as schools and students unite around the inclusive and important unifying title of “citizen.” The foundation serves about 50,000 students across Alabama.
The Wills Valley students completed the “Hands On Liberty” program meant for children in kindergarten through second grade.
“After completing a 10-12 week program, the students graduate as ‘super citizens,’” said Executive Director Brett Johnson. “Some of the lessons we share include recognizing American symbols, good citizen generally, career exploration, literacy. All of the topics someone needs to know to become a well-rounded citizen. The teachers fit it in between their core subject classroom instruction.”
The iconic Statue of Liberty plays a key role as “Libby Liberty” comes to life in performances full of songs and historical facts. She’s also the character behind several children’s books.
By making a lasting impression on young minds, the curriculum reinforces civic and character concepts, along with financial literacy, career exploration and personal responsibility to students. The kids learn gratitude, collaboration, public speaking and self confidence while nominating adults to honor in the community. The gatherings serve as a meeting place for community stakeholders to unite around the common causes of education and civic engagement.
Fort Payne Mayor Brian Baine was once such guest. He said he would love to see Liberty Learning extended into Little Ridge Intermediate School.
To learn more about Liberty Learning Foundation, visit https://libertylearning.org/.
