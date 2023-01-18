CollegeCounts, Alabama’s 529 college savings fund, seeks applicants for its scholarship program, which offers scholarships of $4,000 for four-year college enrollees and $2,000 for two-year enrollees to eligible recipients pursuing higher education at institutions in Alabama.

Scholarships are awarded equitably across the state with at least two awards per county, depending on the number of applications received.

