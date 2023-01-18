CollegeCounts, Alabama’s 529 college savings fund, seeks applicants for its scholarship program, which offers scholarships of $4,000 for four-year college enrollees and $2,000 for two-year enrollees to eligible recipients pursuing higher education at institutions in Alabama.
Scholarships are awarded equitably across the state with at least two awards per county, depending on the number of applications received.
To be eligible, applicants must be high school seniors or first time college freshmen planning to enroll at an Alabama eligible educational institution in fall 2023. They must have a minimum grade point average of 2.75 with an ACT score of 26 or below and demonstrate financial need.
These scholarships must be applied to tution, fees, books, supplies and equipment required for course load, including computers. Funds can also be applied to on-campus room and board expenses or off-campus housing if enrolled at least half-time and billed through the school.
“In the last ten years, we have been pleased to award $9.3 million to more than 2,700 Alabama students going to Alabama colleges,” said State Treasurer Young Boozer. “CollegeCounts is investing in Alabama’s students and we hope they will invest in our state’s future.”
To learn more about this scholarship program and eligibility requirements, visit the website treasury.alabama.gov/CollegeCounts-Scholarship. Applications must be received by 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 28. Award recipients will be notified via e-mail by the end of April.
To learn more about CollegeCounts, Alabama’s 529 Fund and how to open an account, visit the website CollegeCounts529.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.