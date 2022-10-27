Valley Head woman killed in single vehicle crash

A Valley Head woman was killed Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on DeKalb County 1001, approximately five miles west of Valley Head.
According to Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division, the accident at approximately 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, claimed the life of Yuliana O. Meza, 35.
The Troopers said was was fatally injured when the 1988 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 in which she was a passenger traveled off the roadway and struck a tree. Meza was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The driver of the Chevrolet, Diego Gonzalez, 35, of Valley Head, was transported to DeKalb Regional Hospital for medical treatment.
Nothing further is available as ALEA Troopers Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.