Valley Head woman killed in single vehicle crash

Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 07:00:25 AM Sunset: 05:52:15 PM Humidity: 69% Wind: ESE @ 10 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate

Saturday Night

Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.