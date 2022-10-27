Valley Head woman killed in single vehicle crash

Yuliana O. Meza, 35, of Valley Head was killed Wednesday afternoon when the vehicle she was a passenger in left the roadway on DeKalb County 1001, approximately five miles west of Valley Head, and struck a tree. 

 File Photo

A Valley Head woman was killed Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on DeKalb County 1001, approximately five miles west of Valley Head.

According to Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division, the accident at approximately 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, claimed the life of Yuliana O. Meza, 35.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.