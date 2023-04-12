Add steps to your spring... Mild spring weather makes walking a pleasant exercise

Spring is here and it is time to get outside and get in motion. You can incorporate simple movements like waking on your lunch break or even while you wait for your kids at their extra-curricular activities,” said Erin Reznicek, an Alabama Extension family and consumer sciences specialist.

A leisurely walk around the block can provide a refreshing change of scenery as well as offer numerous health advantages. Incorporating a walking habit can lower the risk of developing chronic illnesses, enhance cholesterol levels, decrease blood pressure, promote better sleep and boost energy levels.

