Hank's Last Ride commemorated

The event at the Opera House will feature David Church, the star of RFD-TV's Midwest Country.

On New Year's Eve, the Fort Payne Opera House will host a special live performance of Hank Williams' music and other classic country hits as Landmarks of DeKalb County commemorates the country music legend's ill-fated 1953 trip from Montgomery on Dec. 30 to a show scheduled for New Year’s Day in Canton, Ohio.

As history tragically reflects, Williams never arrived.

