Hank's Last Ride commemorated

On New Year's Eve, the Fort Payne Opera House will host a special live performance of Hank Williams' music and other classic country hits as Landmarks of DeKalb County commemorates the country music legend's ill-fated 1953 trip from Montgomery on Dec. 30 to a show scheduled for New Year’s Day in Canton, Ohio.
As history tragically reflects, Williams never arrived.
Few stars of the era shined as brightly as Williams, regarded as one of the most significant and influential American singers and songwriters of the 20th century. He recorded 55 singles that reached the top 10 of the Billboard country & western best sellers chart, including 12 that reached No. 1. It was a huge deal that he stopped in Fort Payne.
According to local historian Randy Grider, the vintage barber chair from Howard Simpson's shop where Williams reportedly got a haircut after his car broke down is part of local lore.
The event at the Opera House will feature David Church, the star of RFD-TV's Midwest Country.
"Hank’s Last Ride" offers a rare opportunity to learn the story of William’s journey from Montgomery on his way to Ohio.
"Legend holds that, after spending the night in a Birmingham hotel, Williams and his 17-year-old driver made a stop in Fort Payne for Hank to get a haircut and possibly the last bottles of alcohol he ever drank from a local bootlegger on Lookout Mountain," said Landmarks Executive Director Jessica Harper-Brown.
The New Year's Eve performance will be Church's first since 2020 and honors the 70th Anniversary of Hank Williams' passing.
