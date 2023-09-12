What to do in DeKalb County: Mentone Fall Festival replaces Colorfest

T
he Rhododendron Festival and the Colorfest are no longer festivals in Mentone.
The empty spot the Rhododendron Festival left behind has been filled with the Big Art Pop-Up on the third weekend in May.
The traditional third weekend of October, which previously marked the calendar with the Colorfest, is now the Mentone Fall Festival.
The new Mentone Fall Festival will be located at the Moon Lake Village (formerly the Moon Lake School).
This is the first year of the annual event.
Deedee Morrison, who sits on the board of the Mentone Fall Festival said,
"This change started out small with just a couple of locals talking about it. The number of volunteers who wanted to get involved with hosting a new event kept growing, until we presented it to the Town Council. This is a community led event."
Throughout the year the Moon Lake Village houses artisans and craftsmen in indoor rental spaces. The Mentone Fall Festival will be out-of-doors and will expand the shopping and viewing experience. The new festival is sponsored by the City of Mentone and the proceeds will help with the restoration of Moon Lake Village.
"We are expecting the festival to host 70-plus vendors and artisans and a dozen food truck vendors at the festival on Saturday," said Morrison.
"It has been exciting to see the community rally behind this event and relaunch a festival for the same weekend so many tourists are familiar with.
All of Mentone will offer entertainment, the shops at the Log Cabin Village will also be open and have musical entertainment as well."
A Friday night kick-off event will precede the Saturday festival. Food will be served at the Fontastic food truck on the premises of the Mentone Inn at approximately 5:30 p.m. A concert by Will Dooley & Company will be held at 7 p.m. at the Linger Longer Pavilion, behind the Inn.
Music at the Saturday happenings will take place at both the Amphitheater stage and the Moon Lake porch stage. The Amphitheater will feature: The Mentone Ukes, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.; Steel City Jug Slammers, 11:15 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.; Cottonmouth Creek, 1 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.; Still Kickin' 2:45 p.m. - 4:14 p.m.
The musical lineup for the Moon Lake porch stage: Aaron Shavers, 10 a.m.; Stuart Douglas Stanley, 11 a.m.; Lisa Crow & Jim Wallis 12 p.m.; Vegetaters, 1 p.m.; Judy-Nicole Kirby, 2 p.m.; Jonah Drake, 3 p.m.
The Farmer's Market will be on the property of the Mentone Inn as usual on Saturday; however, the hours will be extended on the 21st to 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. (Typically 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.).
The Farmer's Market offerings include: farm fresh produce, homemade jams and jellies, homemade dog treats and products, seasonal fruits, and Granny D's homemade oven fried pies.
"The line is generally long for Granny D's pies," said Cynthia Stinson, manager of Mentone Inn.
"I'm expecting more vendors at the Farmer's Market than usual on Saturday due to the festival."
The festival will be on Saturday, October 21, from 10 a.m. 4:30 p.m., located at 5866 E. River Rd., Mentone.
The kick-off for the festival will be on Friday evening, October 20 at the Mentone Inn property located at 6139 Alabama Highway 117, Mentone.
