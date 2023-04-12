Proposed bill would require high school students to take financial literacy course

Alabama high school students could be required to learn about and take a test about financial literacy, if a bipartisan group of state lawmakers get their way.

Rep. Andy Whitt, R-Harvest, presented HB164 to the House Education Policy Committee on April 5, telling members that as a community banker for the past 30 years, he has seen a decline in people who understand the basics of personal finance.

