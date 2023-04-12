Proposed bill would require high school students to take financial literacy course

Alabama high school students could be required to learn about and take a test about financial literacy, if a bipartisan group of state lawmakers get their way.
Rep. Andy Whitt, R-Harvest, presented HB164 to the House Education Policy Committee on April 5, telling members that as a community banker for the past 30 years, he has seen a decline in people who understand the basics of personal finance.
“Waiting until students get into the adult world to find out whether or not they have those basic skills,” Whitt said, “it’s a little too late at that point.”
Whitt, who said he worked with State Treasurer Young Boozer and state School Superintendent Eric Mackey on the bill, proposes that students learn about:
• The types of bank accounts available and how to open and manage their own account,
• How to balance a checking account,
• How to manage credit cards and debt,
• How to evaluate different types of loans,
• The types of insurance policies,
• How to calculate interest rates,
• Types of saving and investment tools.
Under the new law, financial literacy information and a test to assess knowledge would be added to that course. Students would not have to pass the test.
“These are skill sets they will take throughout their life,” Whitt said.
The committee voted unanimously to send the bill to the full House of Representatives for consideration. It would still need to pass the Senate and be signed by the Governor prior to becoming law.
The new standards would be required to be taught beginning with students in the ninth grade at the start of the 2024-25 school year.
