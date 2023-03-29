“Odds Are Alabama” program highlights dangers of Fentanyl

Odds are…if you buy pills or other illicit drugs online or from a dealer, they will be laced with a deadly dose of Fentanyl.

According to a 2022 U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) study, six out of 10 fake pills seized by the DEA contained a potentially deadly dose of Fentanyl. “Odds Are Alabama” is a year-long campaign to bring awareness to the dangers and prevalence of Fentanyl and to provide critical information to help for those with substance use disorders, along with information about medication that can reverse an overdose and strips to test drugs for Fentanyl.

