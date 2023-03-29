“Odds Are Alabama” program highlights dangers of Fentanyl

Odds are…if you buy pills or other illicit drugs online or from a dealer, they will be laced with a deadly dose of Fentanyl.
According to a 2022 U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) study, six out of 10 fake pills seized by the DEA contained a potentially deadly dose of Fentanyl. “Odds Are Alabama” is a year-long campaign to bring awareness to the dangers and prevalence of Fentanyl and to provide critical information to help for those with substance use disorders, along with information about medication that can reverse an overdose and strips to test drugs for Fentanyl.
Illicit drug manufacturers and dealers are lacing other drugs like cocaine and marijuana with Fentanyl and manufacturing fake pills that include the drug to ensure that users are hooked on the first try. Because a lethal dose of Fentanyl is only about two milligrams, equivalent to a few grains of salt, it’s becoming increasingly common for users to overdose on Fentanyl-laced products. In Alabama, the number of people who died from Fentanyl poisoning more than doubled from 2019 to 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Dr. Julia Boothe, president of the Medical Association of Alabama, urges people to understand the dangers are real.
“Our message to every Alabamian is this: Never take any drug except those prescribed by your physician and filled by a pharmacist. Fake pills containing Fentanyl are everywhere in Alabama. They look identical to real medicine, but you won’t know until it’s too late. Don’t take the chance because one fake pill can kill.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.