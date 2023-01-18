Summer McWhorter Summerford was sworn in Jan. 17 as DeKalb County’s first female district attorney. She previously served as the area’s deputy district attorney for five years.
Summerford will oversee the Ninth Judicial Circuit, covering DeKalb and Cherokee counties.
Drugs crimes will continue to be a major issue under her leadership, because the perpetrators of crimes are often motivated by a need for money to buy and consume more.
“Substance abuse is the number one issue — but at the same time those who are causing havoc in their communities and will not accept help, it is up to us to punish them and try to keep from them when they don’t want to accept the help,” Summerford said.
Summerford defeated former Rainsville Mayor Nick Jones with nearly 70% of the vote in the 2022 Republican primary, becoming the circuit’s first elected district attorney in nearly 70 years.
She replaces Mike O’Dell, who was appointed to the job in 1996 and served until recently retiring.
