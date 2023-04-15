Tyler Blaise Wilbanks, 23, of Sylvania accepted a deal to plead guilty to manslaughter for the April 2, 2022, accident that led to the death of 14-year-old Harley Keith Lasseter of Crossville.
Wilbanks, driving a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox, struck Lesseter’s 2003 Honda CH-80 motorcycle from behind on Alabama Hwy. 75 then left the scene of the accident. Lesseter was pronounced dead on the scene at 10:20 p.m. by responding authorities.
Wilbanks was later arrested in Pell City and charged with manslaughter and leaving the scene of the accident, which is a felony. Wilbanks' plea agreement dismissed the charge for leaving the scene.
DeKalb County Circuit Judge Jeremy Taylor sentenced Wilbanks to a 15-year split sentence in which he will receive five years of probation after three years in prison, with credit for the 355 days served in DeKalb County jail while awaiting trial.
