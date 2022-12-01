Three arrested in tri-state theft ring

Thanks to video surveillance technology and interagency communication, the Fort Payne Police Department solved the case of multiple break-ins of mini storage units and arrested three people on a variety of theft charges.
According to Assistant Police Chief Lee Traylor, FPPD investigators were working the case when they received information that a suspect caught on security camera video footage was identified as Jake Ryan Carter, 25, of Rainsville.
“Our investigators shared this information with other agencies, that matched similar cases being investigated in the Tri-State area. After comparing cases, a coordinated effort was put together by several agencies. Our agency along with Dade County Sheriff’s Office, Trenton Police Department, Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force, Summerville Police Department, Trion Police Department, and Rainsville Police Department all went to a residence in Rainsville and arrested Carter and two more suspects, Tammy Walters and Kristie Cobb, that were involved in the theft ring,” Traylor said.
The case remains under investigation and he said more charges are pending. Currently the suspects are being held at Dade County, Ga.
Jake Ryan Carter was charged with two counts of third-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree criminal mischief, first- and fourth-degree theft and possession of burglar tools.
Kristie Nicole Cobb Carter was charged with two counts of third-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree criminal mischief, first- and fourth-degree theft and possession of burglar tools.
Tammy Lynn Walters was charged with two counts of third-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree criminal mischief, and first- and fourth-degree theft.
Traylor thanked all of the agencies involved and said he appreciates the cooperation between the agencies.
