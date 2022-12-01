Three arrested in tri-state theft ring

The Fort Payne Police Department solved the case of multiple break-ins of mini storage units with an assist from the Dade County Sheriff’s Office, Trenton Police Department, Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force, Summerville Police Department, Trion Police Department, and Rainsville Police Department, arresting Jake Ryan Carter, Tammy Lynn Walters and Kristie Nicole Cobb Carter on a variety of theft charges.

 Fort Payne Police Department

Thanks to video surveillance technology and interagency communication, the Fort Payne Police Department solved the case of multiple break-ins of mini storage units and arrested three people on a variety of theft charges.

According to Assistant Police Chief Lee Traylor, FPPD investigators were working the case when they received information that a suspect caught on security camera video footage was identified as Jake Ryan Carter, 25, of Rainsville.

