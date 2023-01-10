Rep. Robert Aderholt, R-Ala., has announced the list of 14 individual projects he directly secured funding for during the second session of the 117th Congress.
“As I’m sure you know, the U.S. Constitution gives Congress the authority to fund the Federal Government and determine which projects are worthy of receiving tax dollars,” Aderholt said. “I was proud to secure the following list of projects in the 4th District and North Alabama, all of which had broad community support and will help support the economy and improve the lives of thousands of people across the Northern half of Alabama.”
• $135,000 for construction and extension of an existing turn lane and access drive to the site of the proposed new Public Works Department facility off Hwy. 75 in Rainsville,
• $375,000 to renovate a donated building to be used to house the Geraldine Medical Center,
• $1.7 million for the Cullman Rural Broadband Project,
• $1.59 million for expansion of surgical and critical care beds at Cullman Regional Medical Center Inc.,
• $250,000 for the Cordova Economic and Industrial Development Authority’s Business Incubator,
• $3 million for the design, engineering and construction of a community STEM facility in Florence,
• $520,0000 for water system improvements in the Town of Garden City,
• $876,000 for lighting at the Interstate 65 interchange at Co. Road 222 in Good Hope,
• $150,000 to renovate a vacant rural medical clinic in Guin,
• $1 million for equipment for the Career Technical Training Center at Snead State Community College,
• $2.12 million to extend the sanitary sewer to Humbers Subdivision in Sulligent,
• $375,000 in funding for the Summit Volunteer Fire Department and Community Services Center in Blount County,
• $500,000 for the University of North Alabama’s Micro-Credentials Program, and
• $1.2 million to support the Systems Engineering Technology Apprenticeship and Internship Program in Huntsville.
