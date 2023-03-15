During the month of February, DeKalb County law enforcement seized a variety of illegal drugs and arrested 39 individuals on drug-related charges.
“The war on drugs seems never-ending, but getting this poison off the streets and out of the hands of our children is what we are fighting for,” Sheriff Nick Welden said. “I can never express how truly grateful and blessed we are to have such good working relationships with all law enforcement agencies in this county and our neighboring counties. Thank you all for all that you do and continue to do.”
Welden reported that local authorities seized 139.5 grams of methamphetamine, 26 grams of marijuana, 1 gram of heroin, 3 grams of Fentanyl and 30 grams of cocaine last month. He said along with Sheriff’s deputies, the K-9, Narcotics, and Criminal Investigations units and the Collinsville, Sylvania, Crossville and Henagar police departments made the following arrests.
On Feb. 1, at a traffic stop on County Road 52 in the Dawson area Thomas Butch Willoughby, 48, of Dawson was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana 1st and possession of drug paraphernalia.
On Feb. 2, after receiving several complaints of drug activity at a residence on County Road 21 in Crossville, narcotics agents and deputies went to the residence to follow up and and arrested Thomas Keith Roden, 58, of Crossville, who was charged with possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia and one warrant for failure to appear.
On Feb. 3, several arrests were made. Deputies and investigators went to a residence on County Road 479 in Kilpatrick looking for an individual for whom they had active warrants. They arrested Miguel Angel Ramos, 31, of Albertville and charged him with possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana 2nd, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful pistol possession-drunk/addict.
Deputies and investigators went to a residence on Hwy 68 to follow up on several complaints. Officers immediately saw illegal substances in the home as well as a small child. Misty Cassandra Bruce, 51, Jacob Walker Gore, 31, Sonny Aaron Gipson, 43, and Damien Matthew Owens, 44, all of Albertville, were charged with possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and chemical endangerment of a child.
Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Hwy 68 in Kilpatrick with one occupant giving a false name to the officer. Also, found in the vehicle were prescription pills for which neither occupant had a prescription. Daniel Bonilla, 26, of Boaz was charged with possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, giving false ID to law enforcement officer and DUI (controlled substance). Misty Nicole Aldridge, 31, of Gaylesville was charged with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Hwy 68 and arrested Keisha Leann Price, 33, of Albertville with possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
At a traffic stop on County Road 52 deputies arrested James Edward Barron, 40, of Geraldine and charged him with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine).
Narcotics agents conducted a vehicle stop on County Road 4 and arrested Sarah Elizabeth Davis, 41, of Boaz with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine).
On Feb. 4, deputies went to an apartment complex in Fort Payne trying to locate Zachary Wolfgang Snapp, 42, of Rainsville, who had active felony warrants. When they arrived, they made contact with Sheena Lashawn Rossmeier, 44, of Fort Payne, who told deputies that Snapp was not in the apartment, but he was found to be hiding there. Snapp was charged with resisting arrest, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, probation violation and two warrants for failure to appear. Rossmeier was charged with possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing government operations.
On Feb. 5, deputies went to a residence in Collinsville to follow up with a report. While there, they found methamphetamine, controlled narcotics, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Tracy Dwayne Johnson, 62, and Carol Richardson Bailey, 56, both of Collinsville, were charged with possession of controlled substance (x2), possession of marijuana 2nd and possession of drug paraphernalia.
On Feb. 8 at a traffic stop on Hwy 68 in Collinsville, deputies arrested Christopher Lee Cornlius, 45, of Fort Payne and charged him with possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The same day, deputies and narcotics agents assisted Collinsville Police Department officers with several arrests at a motel in Collinsville. Authorities arrested Kenneth Colby Hawkins, 40, of Boaz and charged him with possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia. Mary Farris, 43, of Rainbow City and Amanda Evelyn Proctor, 39, of Collinsville on charges of possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Kristy Kay Fleming, 44, address unknown, was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
On Feb. 16, deputies and narcotics Agents responded to several complaints about drug use at a residence on Hancock Drive in Rainsville. During a search, they found marijuana, mushrooms and drug paraphernalia. Barry Nathanial Rice, 43, and Ocean Phoenix Rice, 21, both of Rainsville, were charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana 2nd, and possession of controlled substance (psychedelic mushrooms). Barry Nathanial Rice was also arrested for three warrants for failure to appear and Ocean Phoenix Rice as also arrested for four warrants for failure to appear.
Also on Feb. 16, narcotics agents, deputies and officers with Sylvania Police Department were on County Road 27 looking for James Monroe Lee, 49, of Rainsville, who had several outstanding warrants. Lee was spotted, and as authorities attempted to pull him over, he sped off. After a brief chase, Lee ran his car into two deputy vehicles and a tree. A trafficking amount of methamphetamine, as well as suboxone, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency was found in the vehicle. During a search of Lee’s residence, additional methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, marijuana and controlled pills were found. Lee was treated on scene for injuries he received when he wrecked his vehicle and was later transported to DeKalb Regional for minor injuries. He was charged with trafficking of illegal drugs, possession of controlled substance (x2), possession of marijuana 1st, criminal mischief 1st (x2), possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, attempting to elude and 10 warrants for failure to appear.
On Feb. 17, deputies received a call of a burglary in progress on County Road 85. Narcotics agents and deputies spotted the vehicle that was described at the residence and conducted a traffic stop finding methamphetamine and Hydrocodone in the vehicle. Joseph Wayne Willis, 37, of Fort Payne and Crystal R. Rogers, 44, of Valley Head were charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance (x2) and burglary 3rd.
On Feb. 18, deputies, along with a K-9 Unit, conducted a traffic stop on County Road 94 in Fyffe finding the driver to be in possession of heroin, Fentanyl and Xanax. Joshua Dakota Whitmire, 31, of Fyffe was charged with possession of controlled substance (x2) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
On Feb. 19, during a traffic stop on Hwy 68 in Dawson, deputies arrested Charles Casey Shelley, 43, of Collinsville and James Matthew Morris Jr., 27, of Fyffe on charges of possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana 2nd and possession of drug paraphernalia. Morris was also charged with possession of prohibited beverage.
On Feb. 23, deputies, along with officers from the Crossville Police Department, went to a residence in the Kilpatrick area to follow up on reports of a stolen vehicle. They made contact with four individuals, three of whom had active warrants. During a search of the residence, methamphetamine was found. Stacey Burt Crow, 53, of Albertville, and Brittany Brannon, 21, and Michael McCormick, 52, both of Boaz, were charged with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Adam Motley, 36, of Boaz was charged with possession of controlled substance and one warrant for failure to appear.
Deputies were dispatched to County Roads 81 and 107 to check on a parked vehicle. Richard Glen Boyd, 51, of Collinsville arrested and charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Also on Feb. 23, at a traffic stop on Hwy. 75, officers with Henagar Police Department arrested Samuel Omar Wahdan, 31, of Ider and charged him with possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of marijuana 2nd.
On Feb. 25, at a traffic stop on Hwy. 75, officers with Henagar Police Department arrested Nicholas Bradley Chastain, 42, of Cleveland, Tenn. He was charged with possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
On Feb. 26, deputies were in the area of the Econo Lodge in Fort Payne when they heard there had been a call of a male subject hanging around with a gun. As officers arrived, they observed a vehicle run through the red light and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver failed to stop. After traveling a few miles, the driver pulled over and deputies quickly noticed that the passenger in the vehicle matched the description of the male subject from the motel. A K-9 Unit alerted deputies to something in the vehicle. A trafficking amount of cocaine, two firearms, ecstasy pills and drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle. Eligio Reyes, 32, of Corpus Christi, Texas, was arrested and charged with trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal pistol possession. Courtney Gail Lashway, 30, of Nassau, N.Y., was charged with endangering welfare of child, tampering with physical evidence, attempting to elude, possession of controlled substance, and trafficking in illegal drugs. While Lashway was being booked into the jail, authorities found 200 ecstasy pills in her possession. She was also charged with promoting prison contraband 2nd and trafficking for this offense.
On Feb. 28, deputies received several complaints of an intoxicated subject on County Road 709 in Valley Head. When they arrived, they found Crystal R. Rogers, 44, of Valley Head highly intoxicated and in possession of 33 grams of methamphetamine. She was taken to DeKalb Regional Medical Center to be evaluated and was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking illegal drugs.
