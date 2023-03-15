During the month of February, DeKalb County law enforcement seized a variety of illegal drugs and arrested 39 individuals on drug-related charges.

“The war on drugs seems never-ending, but getting this poison off the streets and out of the hands of our children is what we are fighting for,” Sheriff Nick Welden said. “I can never express how truly grateful and blessed we are to have such good working relationships with all law enforcement agencies in this county and our neighboring counties. Thank you all for all that you do and continue to do.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.