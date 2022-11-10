Ledbetter elected Alabama House Speaker by GOP Caucus

State Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, was chosen today by the Alabama House Republican Caucus as its nominee for Speaker of the House in the next legislative term. He is pictured with U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Alabama, at a campaign event. Ledbetter is scheduled to speak to the DeKalb County Republican Breakfast Club this Saturday at Cattle Stampede in Fort Payne.

 File Photo

MONTGOMERY - During a post-election meeting on Thursday, the 77-member Alabama House Republican Caucus voted to select State Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, as its nominee for Speaker of the House.

Because Republicans represent a super-majority within the body and have pledged to vote together, nomination for a House leadership post is tantamount to election and effectively makes Ledbetter the most powerful lawmaker in the chamber.

