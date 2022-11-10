Ledbetter elected Alabama House Speaker by GOP Caucus

MONTGOMERY - During a post-election meeting on Thursday, the 77-member Alabama House Republican Caucus voted to select State Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, as its nominee for Speaker of the House.
Because Republicans represent a super-majority within the body and have pledged to vote together, nomination for a House leadership post is tantamount to election and effectively makes Ledbetter the most powerful lawmaker in the chamber.
Ledbetter was among the local legislators elected to another term without opposition in Tuesday's General Election. He defeated Primary challenger Don Stout in the spring. He has served as House majority leader since 2017.
Ledbetter is scheduled to speak to the DeKalb County Republican Breakfast Club this Saturday, Nov. 12, at Cattle Stampede in Fort Payne. Doors open at 7 a.m.
Ledbetter will succeed Rep. Mac McCutcheon, R-Monrovia, who did not seek another term. McCutcheon had replaced former Speaker Mike Hubbard in 2016 after he was removed from office upon his conviction on ethics violations charges.
The House Republican Caucus also voted for State Rep. Chris Pringle, R - Mobile, as its Speaker Pro Tem nominee, State Rep. Scott Stadthagen, R - Decatur, as House Majority Leader, State Rep. Wes Kitchens, R - Arab, as Caucus vice chair, and State Rep. Debbie Wood, R - Valley, as the Caucus secretary/treasurer.
“The members of the House Republican Caucus are a talented group of men and women who support the conservative principles and traditional values that most Alabamians share, and I am honored beyond measure to be chosen as their nominee for Speaker of the House,” Ledbetter said.
“If elected Speaker, I will work hard to preside fairly and ensure that all voices have an opportunity to be heard in the committee rooms and chamber of the Alabama House.”
Based on the current rules, which are subject to change in the next term, the Speaker House refers bills to their committees of jurisdiction, appoints all committees and their subcommittees and designates who becomes chairs and vice-chairs, proportioning, as reasonably as possible, committee appointments in a manner which is inclusive and reflects the racial diversity, gender and political party affiliation of the members of the body.
Ledbetter, a former mayor and city council member in Rainsville, was elected to the Alabama House in 2014. In 2017, the Republican Caucus selected him to serve as majority leader while a freshman House member, and he has held the post throughout the past five years.
He served on the powerful, agenda-setting House Rules Committee, the influential Ways and Means Education budget-writing committee, and was vice chair of the Internal Affairs Committee.
Ledbetter and his wife, Teresa, are the owners of a small business and have two children and four grandchildren.
Pringle earned the Republican nomination for Speaker Pro Tem, the second-highest position within the body and one that is tasked with presiding over the House when the Speaker is unavailable.
Because the office is decided solely by Republicans rather than a vote of the full House, Stadthagen will immediately assumed the position of House majority leader.
The Speaker House preserves order and decorum when the House is in session. Only the Speaker can introduce visitors in the House gallery. In the case of any disturbance or disorderly conduct in the chamber by any person or a breach of the peace by any member, Ledbetter will be able to have the person or member engaging in such conduct removed from the chamber. The Speaker can clear the chamber of anyone who isn't a member or part of legislative staff, and Ledbetter will be empowered to speak to points of order in preference to other members and decide questions of order.
If the Speaker desires to make an editorial comment concerning the merits of an issue under consideration, he must leave the chair for that purpose. If the Speaker doubts the outcome of a voice vote, the members can be required to vote by recorded vote.
Ledbetter likely has more influence now than any DeKalb County lawmaker since Lowell Barron, D-Fyffe, was selected as President Pro Tempore of the Alabama State Senate from 1999 to 2006.
