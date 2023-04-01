FDA approves over-the-counter sales of Narcan

Alabama physicians are commending the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s decision on Wednesday to allow a nasal spray version of Narcan to be available over the counter.
Naloxone is a life-saving drug that, when sprayed into the nose or injected, quickly reverses the powerful effects of opioids during an overdose. Examples of opioids include heroin, fentanyl, oxycodone, hydrocodone, codeine and morphine. Naloxone will be available directly to consumers in places like drug stores, convenience stores, grocery stores and gas stations, as well as online.
Widespread availability of the product is expected to help save lives.
Drug overdose persists as a major public health issue in the United States, with more than 101,750 fatal overdoses annually, primarily from fentanyl. In Alabama, well over 1,000 people die annually from opioid overdose, and the number of deaths continues to steadily rise. According to the latest data from Alabama Public Health, the highest rates of all drug-related deaths have occurred in the Northeastern district, which includes Jefferson, Blount, St. Clair, Calhoun, Etowah and DeKalb counties.
“We encourage all Alabamians to learn how to recognize, prevent and respond to an opioid overdose by using Narcan,” said Dr. Julia Boothe, president of the Alabama Medical Association.
“We want Naloxone in the hands of the friends, family members and caregivers of people taking opioids,” said Marta Sokolowska, deputy director at the FDA. "It is very important that anyone witnessing an opioid overdose has access to naloxone and feels confident using it during an emergency. Anyone – including family members, caregivers, or other people who may have to use naloxone in an opioid overdose – should be taught to recognize the signs of an opioid overdose and to administer Naloxone.”
