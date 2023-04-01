FDA approves over-the-counter sales of Narcan

Measure expected to save lives amid Alabama's growing opioid crisis

Alabama physicians are commending the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s decision on Wednesday to allow a nasal spray version of Narcan to be available over the counter.

Naloxone is a life-saving drug that, when sprayed into the nose or injected, quickly reverses the powerful effects of opioids during an overdose. Examples of opioids include heroin, fentanyl, oxycodone, hydrocodone, codeine and morphine. Naloxone will be available directly to consumers in places like drug stores, convenience stores, grocery stores and gas stations, as well as online.

