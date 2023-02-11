During Alabama’s annual Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday taking place on the last full weekend of February, no state sales or use tax is due on certain items you may purchase to deal with severe weather (Act 2012-256, Rule 810-6-3-.66). The sales tax holiday will start at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, and end at midnight on Sunday, Feb. 26.

Severe weather hazards faced locally include tornadoes, severe thunderstorms, high winds and flash flooding (in lower elevation areas). Extremes of summer and winter weather can also threaten public safety. According to the National Weather Service, tornado season in Alabama typically falls during two different times of the year: in March through May and November and December. However, January brought 29 tornadoes in Alabama and last year the state had 98 tornadoes --more than any year on record except 2011, when an outbreak killed 240 people, including 25 in DeKalb County.

