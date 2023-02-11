During Alabama’s annual Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday taking place on the last full weekend of February, no state sales or use tax is due on certain items you may purchase to deal with severe weather (Act 2012-256, Rule 810-6-3-.66). The sales tax holiday will start at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, and end at midnight on Sunday, Feb. 26.
Severe weather hazards faced locally include tornadoes, severe thunderstorms, high winds and flash flooding (in lower elevation areas). Extremes of summer and winter weather can also threaten public safety. According to the National Weather Service, tornado season in Alabama typically falls during two different times of the year: in March through May and November and December. However, January brought 29 tornadoes in Alabama and last year the state had 98 tornadoes --more than any year on record except 2011, when an outbreak killed 240 people, including 25 in DeKalb County.
Items exempted from state sales tax ($60 or less, per item) during the Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday weekend will include AA and AAA cell batteries, C- and D-cell batteries, 6- and 9-volt batteries, cellular phone batteries and chargers, portable self-powered or battery-powered radios, two-way radio, weather-band radio or NOAA weather radio, or portable self-powered light sources, including battery-powered flashlights, lanterns or emergency glow sticks.
Also included: tarpaulin, plastic sheeting, plastic drop cloths or other flexible, waterproof sheeting, as well as a ground anchor system such as bungee cords or rope or a tie-down kit, duct tape, plywood, window film or other materials specifically designed to protect window coverings, non-electric food storage cooler or water storage container, a non-electric can opener, artificial ice, blue ice, ice packs, reusable ice, self-contained first aid kit, fire extinguisher, smoke detector, carbon monoxide detector, gas or diesel fuel tank or container.
Additionally, any single purchase of a portable generator and power cords used to provide light or communication or to preserve food in the event of a power outage, with a sales price of $1,000 or less.
Non-eligible purchases include coin batteries or automobile and boat batteries.
Local sales taxes may still apply at the cash register. Collinsville, Crossville, DeKalb County, Fort Payne, Fyffe, Geraldine, Hammondville, Henagar, Ider, Lakeview, Mentone, Pine Ridge, Rainsville, Sylvania, and Valley Head are all listed as participating on the state revenue website. For more information, contact the Alabama Sales and Use Tax Division at 866-576-6531.
Experts say it is also important to have a plan for how to survive severe weather and discuss in advance what to do if family members become separated.
