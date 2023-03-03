Abernathy murder trial underway in Marshall County

Jury selection for the murder trial against Wesley Abernathy, 29, of Fort Payne began Monday in Marshall County.

In March 2021, Abernathy was allegedly involved in a Guntersville bar brawl that led to the deadly shooting of Joseph Duane Alita, 29, of Albertville.

