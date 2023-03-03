Abernathy murder trial underway in Marshall County

Jury selection for the murder trial against Wesley Abernathy, 29, of Fort Payne began Monday in Marshall County.
In March 2021, Abernathy was allegedly involved in a Guntersville bar brawl that led to the deadly shooting of Joseph Duane Alita, 29, of Albertville.
Guntersville police reported shortly after the incident that the altercation began at the Tip Top Bar & Grill, formerly known as the Stillwater Bar & Grill, on U.S. 431. The fight spilled over to the parking lot of nearby Bubba Ritos restaurant, where the shooting occurred.
Officers found Alita alive with multiple gunshot wounds. He died after being transported to a local hospital.
Court records show close to 20 witnesses have been subpoenaed for the trial so far.
If found guilty, Abernathy faces a sentence of 10 years to life without parole.
