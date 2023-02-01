Several students from DeKalb County received degrees a the University of Alabama’s fall commencement ceremonies on Dec. 10, 2022. Following is a list of these graduates and their degrees.
From Collinsville: Kelli Abernathy, Educational Specialist; Pamela Smith, Doctor of Education; and Emily Thrower, Bachelor of Arts.
From Crossville: Haley Stephens, Bachelor of Science in Education; Daniel Williams, Master of Arts; and Patricia Willis, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
From Fort Payne: Thomas Broyles, Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.
From Fyffe: Alton Maddox, Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences.
From Geraldine: Zackery Nelson, Bachelor of Science in Education.
From Rainsville: Cassidy Hood, Master of Social Work.
The University also announced its Dean’s and President’s Lists for Fall 2022 semester. The Dean’s List recognizes full time students with an academic record of at least 3.5, and the President’s List recognizes those with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s).
From Collinsville, Kayla Beene and Zebedee Jones were named to the Dean’s List, and Sarah Patton and Emily Thrower were named to the President’s List.
From Crossville, Claire Barwick was named to the Dean’s List, and Morgan Crisson, Krimson Kidd and Haley Stephens were named to the President’s List.
From Fort Payne, Abby Boatwright, Allison Bobo and Micah Simpson were named to the Dean’s List, and Sarah Jones, Gracie Lands and Rebekah Riddle were named to the President’s List.
Anthony Cortes and Emma Hilley, both of Fyffe, were named to the President’s List.
Zackery Nelson of Geraldine was named to the President’s List.
From Henagar, Madison Murdock was named to the Dean’s List and Andrew Whited was named to the President’s List.
Dillon Cook and Katelyn Wells, both of Ider, were named to the President’s List.
From Rainsville, Ava Smith was named to the Dean’s List, and Zi Gabrielle Smith and Sophia Williamson were named to the President’s List.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.