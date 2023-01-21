Auburn University’s Entrepreneur Pop-Up Workshop has helped dozens of individuals and businesses throughout Alabama save time and money by better understanding how to create, communicate and commercialize business ideas using the Lean Startup and Business Model Canvas.
The workshop will be held locally on Feb. 9 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the DeKalb Entrepreneurial Center, located at 246 McCurdy Ave. N in Rainsville.
