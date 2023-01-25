Passengers accounted for 62 percent of traffic fatalities nationwide in 2019, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. It’s imperative that passengers take responsibility for their own safety, in conjunction with being aware of how to avoid dangerous situations as a passenger.
That’s why the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is participating in National Passenger Safety Week, Jan. 22-28.
ALEA’s Secretary Hal Taylor said, “This week is dedicated to empowering individuals to take a proactive and intentional approach to passenger safety. Sadly, there have been countless lives lost in traffic crashes that were completely preventable. Bringing awareness to passenger safety is truly the principal reason our Agency supports this important initiative. Passengers should never get into a vehicle with an impaired driver, and they should remember they always have a choice and the ability to discourage such dangerous driving behaviors as texting, speeding and even driving while drowsy.”
The National Passenger Safety Campaign educates and empowers passengers about how they can save lives by calling out unsafe driving in the vehicle before crashes happen,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.