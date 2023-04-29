March Housing Market Report

The Alabama Association of REALTORS® has released the Real Estate Report for March.

Alabama had considerably more active residential listings at the end of March compared to one year ago, representing a 64.1% annual increase. However, the number of March listings was down 177 from February and mark the fourth consecutive month of decline.

