March Housing Market Report

The Alabama Association of REALTORS® has released the Real Estate Report for March.
Alabama had considerably more active residential listings at the end of March compared to one year ago, representing a 64.1% annual increase. However, the number of March listings was down 177 from February and mark the fourth consecutive month of decline.
“Active residential listings are staying on the market longer, and fewer new listings are coming available. This data signals a slower spring market that is likely to remain competitive for Alabama’s buyers,” said RaJane Johnson, association president.
Home sales activity dipped in March as home buyers remain sensitive to movement in mortgage rates. After peaking at 6.73% in the second week of March, the average 30-year fixed rate has fallen to 6.27% as of April 13. A single percentage point makes a $155 difference in the monthly payment for a 30-year mortgage on the average priced home in Alabama.
“The combination of potentially higher interest rates and tightening lending standards may continue to weigh on home buying activity,” said Alabama REALTORS® CEO Jeremy Walker.
Here are more key indicators from March home sales, according to the report:
• Home sales: Alabama had 6,891 home sales in March. This is a decrease of 1,912 sales compared to March of last year. The decline in sales for March marks the seventh consecutive month of declining sales. Increasing interest rates to start the month weighed on the housing market.
• Home prices: The median sales price decreased by $13,846 compared to a year ago, to $204,841. This is an annual decrease of 6.3%. The average, or mean, sales price decreased by 11.9% year-over-year in March 2023. While there was a year-over-year decline, the average price increased by 0.4% compared to February 2023.
• Sales volume: The sold dollar volume was 1.6 billion in March, a decrease of 0.8 billion from last March. This is a 33.3% decrease. This decline in sold dollar volume is driven primarily by the decrease in the number of sales rather than by decreasing sales prices.
• Days on the market: Homes sold in March were on the market for 58 days, on average. This figure is 24 days longer compared to one year ago, but nine fewer days compared to February 2023. In line with seasonal trends, Alabama homes stayed on the market for a shorter period in March 2023 compared to the previous four months.
• Supply levels: Housing supply levels continued their upward trajectory in March 2023 as there were 2.4 months of supply. This figure is more than the 1.5 months available one year ago and is the highest level of supply since June 2020.
