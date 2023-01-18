Here are a few key provisions of Alabama’s Open Meetings Act to help the public hold their public bodies more accountable:
Notice
Notice
■No meeting, even an emergency meeting, can properly be held without proper notice.
■Seven-day notice is required of all pre-arranged meetings.
■One-day notice is required to spend public funds or to deliberate matters expected to come before the body at a later time.
■Notice is required to include, date, time, place and agenda.
Executive (closed) session
No executive sessions are required under the act under any circumstances. They can be called only to:
■discuss litigation with the body’s attorney, however, any discussion by the body of what action to take concerning pending or threatened litigation, which is based upon the attorney’s advice, must be conducted in public.
■discussions that would disclose the identity of an undercover informer or that focus on criminal investigations of a non-public official.
■discussions concerning matters or trade or commerce in which the body is competing against private entities.
■discussions concerning the negotiations between the body and a group of public employees
■good name and character, except when the discussion also concerns job performance of an elected or appointed public official or a public employee who must file a State of Economic Interest.
■formal complaint or charges against an individual or legal entity.
■security plans and measures.
■negotiations to buy/sell/lease real property. However, the body cannot go into executive session under this provision if any member has a personal interest in the transaction and attends the executive session.
Alabama’s Open Meetings Act
