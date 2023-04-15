Lawmakers consider ending sales tax on basic groceries

The Alabama legislature is considering multiple bills that would reduce or eliminate state sales tax on basic groceries.
For more than 20 years, advocates have fought to repeal the state’s grocery sales tax, and there finally seems to be bipartisan support for the measure to become reality.
Alabama is one of only three states, along with Mississippi and South Dakota, that collect the full sales tax on groceries.
Just this week, the Alabama Republican Party released a poll of more than 1,600 registered voters that found 70% of Republicans as well as 70% of Democrats surveyed said they support eliminating the state sales tax on groceries. The sample consisted of 31% Democrats, 58% Republicans and 11% Independents, and has a margin of error of +/- 3.2%.
Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, chair of the education budget committee, is sponsoring SB 177, which would gradually repeal the 4% state sales tax on basic foods such as milk, eggs, bread, fresh fruit, vegetables and infant formula. Some previous proposals would have repealed the state sales tax on all foods, including soft drinks and snacks, but under Orr’s bill, the exemption would only apply to foods that qualify under the federal Women, Infants and Children (WIC) food assistance program. Orr’s bill would not change city and county sales taxes, but it would prevent cities and counties from raising their sales taxes on the WIC-defined list of foods.
Rep. Danny Garrett, R-Trussville, the education budget chairman, has introduced Orr’s bill in the House of Representatives.
Revenue from sales tax goes into the Education Trust Fund. Since the fund ended last fiscal year with at $2.8 billion surplus, the idea of relaxing the tax burden on groceries has gained steam. At question is whether to eliminate the grocery sales tax gradually or immediately.
Under Orr’s bill, starting Sept. 1 of this year, the state sales tax on groceries would be cut to 3%. On Nov. 1, 2025, and in November of odd numbered years after that, the rate would go down another percentage point until the tax is eliminated. But as a safety measure, if growth in Education Trust Fund revenue falls below 5 percent, the rate would not be reduced in those years.
Sen. Merika Coleman, D-Pleasant Grove, plans to introduce a bill to eliminate the tax on groceries in one step and make up lost revenue to the Education Trust Fund by closing an income tax loophole. Her plan would allow Alabama to end the state grocery tax while fully protecting funding for public schools.
Last year, Sen. Andrew Jones, R-Centre, and Rep. Mike Holmes, R-Wetumpka, introduced similar bills that would have placed a cap on the deduction for federal income taxes (FIT) paid that Alabama taxpayers use to reduce their state income taxes. The deduction would be capped at $4,000 for individual taxpayers and $8,000 for couples. According to Alabama Arise, a statewide, nonpartisan nonprofit that advocates for policies to help low-income families, the tradeoff of repealing the grocery tax and capping the deduction would result in net tax savings for all but the top 5% of income earners in Alabama, those making $311,000 a year or more.
“We call this the FIT, or FIT deduction, and it should give you a fit,” Sen. Coleman said. “You should have a fit, because it’s an unfair tax break that disproportionately lowers taxes for the wealthiest people.”
Sen. Jones plans on reintroducing his bill this year, and Rep. Penni McClammy, D-Montgomery, is also planning to introduce a bill to repeal not only the grocery tax but also the sales tax on over-the-counter medicines.
Alabamians are more likely to experience hunger and poor nutrition because of the state’s tax on groceries, concluded a research study by professors at the Universities of Kentucky and Wisconsin and Cornell and Duke universities. The study, published in the journal Food Policy in May 2021 determined that grocery taxes exacerbate food insecurity, which is defined as a measure of the challenge a household has in meeting its food needs and is calculated annually by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Alabama has the fifth highest rate of food insecurity in the nation, with 16.3 percent of the population impacted. Ending the 4% grocery tax in Alabama would result in a 3.2% drop in food insecurity, the study predicted.
