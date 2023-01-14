Ledbetter unanimously elected Speaker of Alabama House

District 24 State Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, was sworn in as Speaker of the Alabama House of Representatives this week. He was elected by a unanimous vote of 102-0, with no other nominations and bipartisan support.
“I stand before you today a man humbled by the faith you have put in me and the great responsibility you have placed upon my shoulders, and I pledge to you here and now to work as hard as I’m able,” Ledbetter told the body following the vote.
“It’s likely one of the greatest honors that will ever be afforded me in the time God grants me on earth.
“From time to time, we will have different ideals and suggestions, different paths to achieve a mission,” Ledbetter said. “But it’s a mission all of us share. I understand that the Speaker’s gavel is not a weapon; it’s a tool to be used to encourage honest debate, find common ground, and represent the constituents that each of us seeks to serve.”
Democrats showed clear support of Ledbetter.
“He is a man of his word, and at the end of the day in this business it is all about keeping your word,” Minority Leader Anthony Daniels, D-Huntsville, said. “I feel real good about him; I think he’s going to lead us with honor and integrity. I believe that he’s going to be fair in making certain that a diversity of voices is going to be heard.”
Ledbetter's priorities will include improving education, making adoptions in Alabama less cumbersome, and addressing the state's illegal drug problem. His first order of business will be a bill, sponsored by Rep. Matt Simpson, R-Daphne, to increase penalties on fentanyl possession and distribution.
“(Drug Dealers) need to know if they come to Alabama with Fentanyl, they’re gonna be punished to the highest extent,” Ledbetter said. “And that way we hope to kind of keep it out of our state. I think that’s where we start.”
Ledbetter, 61, replaces former House Speaker Mac McCutcheon who did not run for reelection. Ledbetter was elected to the Alabama Legislature in 2014 after serving as mayor of Rainsville. He served as house majority leader since 2017.
