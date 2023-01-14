Ledbetter unanimously elected Speaker of Alabama House

Dist. 24 State Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, left, was sworn in as Speaker of the Alabama House of Representatives on Tuesday. Congratulating him is U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, right.

 Contributed Photo

District 24 State Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, was sworn in as Speaker of the Alabama House of Representatives this week. He was elected by a unanimous vote of 102-0, with no other nominations and bipartisan support.

“I stand before you today a man humbled by the faith you have put in me and the great responsibility you have placed upon my shoulders, and I pledge to you here and now to work as hard as I’m able,” Ledbetter told the body following the vote.

