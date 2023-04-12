On April 5, Gov. Kay Ivey announced that more than $5.1 million in state funding is being awarded to cities and counties for various road and bridge projects.
DeKalb County’s share -- $250,000 -- will be used to resurface County Road 89 between County Road 613 and State Road 117.
The funding is made available through the Annual Grant Program, a program created under the Rebuild Alabama Act of 2019 that requires the state Department of Transportation to establish an annual program setting aside $10 million off the top of the state’s share of new gas tax revenue for local projects.
“Just recently, we marked the fourth anniversary of Rebuild Alabama, and it has continued to show it produces nothing less than real, tangible results,” said Gov. Ivey. “With this grant, 21 new projects will be underway and under development, ready to benefit folks in all corners of the state. I’m proud of Rebuild Alabama’s success, and I look forward to seeing it improve such critical infrastructure. Alabama’s roads and bridges are making substantial progress, and we look forward to this continuing.”
It is anticipated that a number of projects will be under contract by the end of this year. All projects are required to move forward within one year of receiving funds.
With this round of funding, more than $145 million in state transportation has been awarded through the local grant programs created by the Rebuild Alabama Act. Projects have been awarded in all 67 counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.