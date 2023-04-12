On April 5, Gov. Kay Ivey announced that more than $5.1 million in state funding is being awarded to cities and counties for various road and bridge projects.

DeKalb County’s share -- $250,000 -- will be used to resurface County Road 89 between County Road 613 and State Road 117.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.