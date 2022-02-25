Severe weather preparedness sales tax holiday is Feb. 25-27, 2022

From Feb. 25-27, Alabama will observe its 11th annual Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday. The Alabama Retail Association encourages Alabamians to restock emergency supplies in homes, workplaces and vehicles during this three-day tax holiday and have enough supplies in emergency kits to last 72 hours following a disaster.
Certain emergency preparedness items will be exempt from the state’s 4-percent state sales tax and local taxes as well. The tax holiday means shoppers can save as much as 10% on these items in some areas of the state.
From 12:01 a.m. Feb. 25 to midnight Feb. 27, the tax-exempt items include the following priced at $60 or less:
- Flashlights, lanterns
- Battery-powered or hand-crank radio
- Batteries
- First-aid kits
- Cell phone charger
- Two-way radios
- Manual can openers
- Tarps and plastic sheeting
- Duct tape
- Fire extinguishers
- Tie-down kits, bungee cords or rope
Other tax-free items include: Coolers, ice packs, plywood, window film and smoke/fire/carbon monoxide detectors. Portable generators and power cords costing $1,000 or less are also tax free.
Alabama is one of only two states with a severe weather preparedness sales tax holiday in 2022; the other state is Texas.
“Severe weather can occur at any time, in any season,” said Alabama Retail President Rick Brown. “The tax holiday helps Alabama consumers remember to stock and prepare emergency kits to be ready when storms strike.”
Earlier this month, Alabama experienced a deadly EF-2 tornado that tracked through Greene and Hale counties, plus the state experienced snow in early and mid January.
Local hardware stores are prepared to serve their communities in the event of a natural disaster.
For information on what items to include in emergency kits, as well as steps to take before and after disasters, visit ready.gov.
