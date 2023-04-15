The other first responders: Linemen

FPIA Linemen, from left include Marty Burt, Chris Sivils, Jordan McGinnis, Roger Smith, Joseph Herron, Wade Townsend, Casey Brown, Johnathan Henderson, Allen LaFavor, Jeremy Floyd, Nick Floyd, Drake Newsome and Lance Woods.

 Contributed Photo

Linemen work tirelessly under adverse situations to quickly restore service to Americans when the power goes out and to keep emergency systems in working order.

Whether they’re scaling the foundation of a transmission tower in a scissor lift harness, treading the mud in trenches or simply repairing electrical lines, line workers are in their own sense, artists in their own right, through energy, their chosen medium. Regardless of the dangerous conditions of their work and their time spent away from family, line workers usually gain little recognition from their respective communities.

