The other first responders: Linemen

Linemen work tirelessly under adverse situations to quickly restore service to Americans when the power goes out and to keep emergency systems in working order.
Whether they’re scaling the foundation of a transmission tower in a scissor lift harness, treading the mud in trenches or simply repairing electrical lines, line workers are in their own sense, artists in their own right, through energy, their chosen medium. Regardless of the dangerous conditions of their work and their time spent away from family, line workers usually gain little recognition from their respective communities.
After Hurricane Sandy in 2012, the 113th Congress passed a resolution declaring April 18 as National Lineman Appreciation Day to honor the hard work, innovation and dedication of the men and women who do this hazardous, but invaluable, job.
“We acknowledge positive achievements and celebrate and reward safety accomplishments and keeping each other safe,” says Mike Shirey, general manager of the Fort Payne Improvement Authority. “Linemen are the first-responders of the electric utility. Line workers build power lines, strengthen infrastructure and help keep public safety reliable.”
“We work with mutual aid groups which call for volunteers, and our guys are usually always quick to do so,” Shirey says. “Twenty-four hours a day they’re subject to go out to work, helping others when they go through tornadoes and other things. These individuals are called in the middle of the night to fix a broken power system.”
The National Lineman Day proclamation reads: “Linemen are often first responders during storms and other catastrophic events, working to make the scene safe for other public safety heroes. Linemen work with thousands of volts of electricity high atop power lines 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to keep electricity flowing and must often work under dangerous conditions far from their families to construct and maintain the energy infrastructure of the United States. Linemen put their lives on the line every day with little recognition from the community regarding the danger of their work.”
-Alex Traylor contributed to this story.
