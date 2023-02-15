First Southern State Bank Launches Leadership Scholarships
Stevenson, Alabama - First Southern State Bank today announced the launch of its 2023 Young Leader Scholarship. The scholarship program will provide selected members of the Senior Class of high schools located in Cherokee, DeKalb, Jackson or Marshall Counties in Alabama, assistance in reducing the financial burden on their path to college or career/technical program completion.
Scholarships are a one-time award to cover tuition, fees and/or books. Applications may be found at www.fssbank.com and all submissions must be uploaded through the secure portal provided. The deadline to apply is midnight on March 31.
“For more than 20 years, First Southern State Bank has offered leadership scholarships to members of the Senior Class of the High Schools in the communities in which we serve,” said First Southern President and CEO Jack Lovelady. “As a local community bank, we are committed to improving the lives of our Northeast Alabama neighbors and their businesses. Our high school seniors are the next generation of leaders, and we believe it’s important to invest in their futures.”
For more information about the First Southern State Bank Young Leader Scholarships, please visit www.fssbank.com.
About First Southern State Bank
First Southern State Bank is a state-chartered community bank serving individuals, small-to-medium-sized businesses, and large corporations in Northeast Alabama. First Southern State Bank has 10 locations in Cherokee, DeKalb, Jackson and Marshall Counties of Alabama.
