Fort Payne approves alcohol vendor for June Jam

With June Jam 17 set to return a little over a month from now, emergency officials are developing a comprehensive game plan for handling crowds at the VFW Fairgrounds. Crowds in excess of 10,000 people are expected. On Tuesday, the Fort Payne City Council approved a special event license to sell alcoholic beverages to B&B Management.
Mayor Brian Baine said he’s met several times with Alabama State Troopers, the Alabama Department of Transportation, fire and police, Emergency Management and DeKalb County officials.
“They’ve got a really good plan for traffic flow for the June Jam,” Baine said.
With a totally new venue to host an event that hasn’t been held since 1997, planning is critical to the success of the June 3, 2023 event.
“This is something that we don’t know what it’s going to be like until that day,” Baine admitted. “They are ‘boots on the ground’ and will call in everyone they can call in to make sure that things are taken care of. At best, there could be some hiccups. So we are working together to do our best to make sure that traffic flow for coming into the Jam and out [goes well]. We’ve got a meeting with the Nashville folks [on Wednesday] up at the site to see what we can help them with and make sure that things are taken care of for the June Jam and make that a good process and good event for the City of Fort Payne.”
Alabama founders Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry announced the return of the June Jam at the Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce awards banquet in February. They announced last week that they will be joined by musicians Jamey Johnson, Jake Owen, The Oak Ridge Boys, The Frontmen (Richie McDonald, formerly of Lonestar; Tim Rushlow, formerly of Little Texas; Larry Stewart of Restless Heart), Exile, Mark Wills, Neal McCoy, Dailey & Vincent, Home Free, The Malpass Brothers, Dee Jay Silver. There will also be special appearance by Randy Travis. Additional special guest performers will be announced at a later date.
Baine said the music will be preceded by a noon Celebration of Life for the late Jeff Cook, who passed away last November after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.
At the same meeting, the Council approved the special event alcohol license for B&B Management, the Alabama Band’s preferred vendor for selling refreshments at the Jam. A special event liquor license is required to have a cash bar at an event to sell beer, wine or liquor.
Stores were prohibited from selling beer and liquor until Fort Payne voters changed this in 2004 – beer was confiscated from coolers at past Jams -- so no one is quite sure what exactly to expect at a June Jam with beer being directly sold to fans.
Baine said his understanding was that B&B handles alcohol sales at various events. The Auburn-headquartered business is a food and beverage management company comprised of hospitality solutions for weddings, tailgates, festivals, sporting events, and more. Their website lists past partnering events including the Blueberry Ja Sessions in Fairhope, Pepsi’s Rock the South festival, Birmingham’s Moonstone festival and country singer Alan Jackson’s “Where I Come From” tornado benefit concert, plus others. Their bartenders are trained internally on responsible serving, ID verification and preventing overconsumption. The company offers full production food and beverage management for large events.
Councilman John Smith expressed concerns about it but nevertheless voted to approve the special license.
“The first thing the paramedic in me thinks 95-degrees, 98% humidity and cold Coors is not a good combination,” Smith said. “The Alabama Band wants us to approve this?”
He was told the group asked them to approve the license.
City Clerk Andy Parker said the special event license is $200 and the application fee is $335. The city would also receive 15% of any liquor sold.
“This is the advantage of using a company like them holds about 150 licenses to sell alcohol across the state” ensuring they will have proper insurance and know how to handle crowds, Parker said.
A member of the audience asked whether B&B will sell alcohol purchased locally. Parker said the city’s license requires vendors to buy the alcohol they plan to sell from an ABC Store inside the state of Alabama. The city takes a percentage off those sales, according to the ordinance.
The motion passed unanimously. Council President Walter Watson did not attend Tuesday’s meeting, which Council Pro Tem Lynn Brewer led in his absence.
June Jam, as in years past, will benefit those in need and disaster relief in and around the state of Alabama. More than 30,000 fans attended the first June Jam benefit concert in 1982. By 1991, June Jam brought 67,000 fans to Fort Payne, making it one of the biggest country music events in the nation. The June Jam Foundation has raised over $15 million for charities. Previous performers include Garth Brooks, Charlie Daniels, Alan Jackson, The Judds, Tim McGraw, Toby Keith, Wayne Newton, Dolly Parton, Trisha Yearwood, Charley Pride, Willie Nelson and many more.
Tickets for this year’s event are on-sale now via ticketmaster.com, as well as the Alabama Fan Club & Museum, located at 101 Glenn Blvd SW, Fort Payne, AL 35967.
Alabama's Fan Appreciation Week will also take place in the days preceding June Jam. The week will include Teddy Gentry's Singing with the Stars Talent Contest (June 1 at 6 p.m. at the Fort Payne City Hall Auditorium, located at 200 Gault Avenue South), the Fans Songwriter Showcase Spectacular (June 2 at 7 p.m., also at the Fort Payne City Hall Auditorium), and a brunch at Cook Castle for the Jeff & Lisa Cook Foundation (June 2 at 11 a.m.). Each event is ticketed separately. Ticket information is available via the Alabama Fan Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.