Fort Payne approves alcohol vendor for June Jam

The Fort Payne City Council approved on Tuesday a special event liquor license, which is required to have a cash bar at an event to sell beer, wine or liquor. Fort Payne was a dry city during the last June Jam in 1997, so allowing it to be sold in a now-wet municipality presents some uncertainties that local officials must plan for ahead of June Jam 17 scheduled for June 3 at the VFW Fairgrounds.

With June Jam 17 set to return a little over a month from now, emergency officials are developing a comprehensive game plan for handling crowds at the VFW Fairgrounds. Crowds in excess of 10,000 people are expected. On Tuesday, the Fort Payne City Council approved a special event license to sell alcoholic beverages to B&B Management.

Mayor Brian Baine said he’s met several times with Alabama State Troopers, the Alabama Department of Transportation, fire and police, Emergency Management and DeKalb County officials.

