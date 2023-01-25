ACES recommends post-freeze ornamental plant care

A month ago, Alabama experienced extremely cold temperatures throughout the entire state, with many areas subjected to more than 72 hours below freezing. Many plants have begun to exhibit freeze damage, according to the Alabama Cooperative Extension Service.

A month ago, Alabama experienced extremely cold temperatures throughout the entire state, with many areas subjected to more than 72 hours below freezing. Many plants have begun to exhibit freeze damage, according to the Alabama Cooperative Extension Service.

Damage includes browning and/or defoliation of leaves on many trees and shrubs, along with collapsed, water-soaked foliage on annuals and perennials. Some of the most severely impacted plants included tea olive, pittosporum, gardenia, and azalea. At this time, the full extent of the damage is not known, and it will likely be late spring or early summer before the full effects of the freeze are fully understood. However, the following are some best practices for recovering from freeze damage.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.