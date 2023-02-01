5th grade robotics team qualifies for state in first competition

The Little Ridge Intermediate STEAM Robotics fifth grade team, Electro-Lights, participated in their first competition and showed how hard work and dedication pays off.
Their competition events started on Jan. 21 at the FIRST LEGO League Qualifier with the Electro-Lights, competing against 18 teams in grades 4-8 from around Alabama for a chance at the state championships.
In a stellar showing, the team brought home the second place Core Values award solidifying their invitation to the state championship, according to Coach Allison Hoge.
“The team prepared for the school year by attending a Robotics Summer Camp. Next, they attended the FIRST Lego League Kickoff event at the University of Alabama in Huntsville. They also participated in and shared with thousands at the STEAMFEST Exhibition in Huntsville, Lego Mania at the VFW Fair, as well as Boom Days,” Hoge said.
She congratulated the following fifth grade students for qualifying for state: Hudson Davis, Cohen Argo, Jaden Martinez, McKenzie Bynum, Kate Kramer, Bentley Henderson, Annsley Pacini, Hiedi Rojas, ZaNiyah Stanton and Alejandro Mata.
“Best of luck to these students as they compete at the Alabama State Invitational held at Fort Payne High School on Feb. 18,” Hoge said.
Hoge and high school student coach Laurel Shugart, along with all the team members, also thanked Superintendent Brian Jett, the Fort Payne Board of Education, administrators, teachers and the community for their continued support.
