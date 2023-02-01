5th grade robotics team qualifies for state in first competition

The Electro-Lights of Little Ridge Intermediate School celebrate earning a trip to state.

The Little Ridge Intermediate STEAM Robotics fifth grade team, Electro-Lights, participated in their first competition and showed how hard work and dedication pays off.

Their competition events started on Jan. 21 at the FIRST LEGO League Qualifier with the Electro-Lights, competing against 18 teams in grades 4-8 from around Alabama for a chance at the state championships.

