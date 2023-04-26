DeSoto State Park will feature wildflower events May 5-6

Nature awakens in a vivid and stunning way this time of year at DeSoto State Park. Everywhere you look there are trees and flowers blooming, beckoning birds, honeybees and other important examples of native wildlife to be on full display.

For 31 years, DeSoto State Park has designated the first Saturday in May as “Wildflower Saturday” to share the beauty of and to bring awareness of the importance of native wildflowers in northeast Alabama.

