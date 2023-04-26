DeSoto State Park will feature wildflower events May 5-6

Nature awakens in a vivid and stunning way this time of year at DeSoto State Park. Everywhere you look there are trees and flowers blooming, beckoning birds, honeybees and other important examples of native wildlife to be on full display.
For 31 years, DeSoto State Park has designated the first Saturday in May as “Wildflower Saturday” to share the beauty of and to bring awareness of the importance of native wildflowers in northeast Alabama.
As a warm-up event, on Friday, May 5, at 6 p.m. Brittney Hughes, the park’s very own naturalist, will offer a free educational opportunity at the CCC Pavilion in the picnic area. During “Landscaping with Native Plants,” Hughes will discuss how important native wildflowers, trees, grasses and shrubs are to our ecosystem. Participants will be introduced to the art of “naturescaping” and will learn how using native plants is more beneficial, easier to maintain and just as beautiful.
Hughes’ family of farmers and gardeners fostered her interest in plants and led her to acquire a degree in Ornamental Horticulture, and she has shared her love of native plants at DeSoto State Park since 2005. Her special interests in carnivorous plants led to her working with them for over a decade. Currently, she’s working specifically with the endangered Green Pitcher Plants with the hope of increasing the park’s population. She works with several partners to coordinate the interpretive programs in the park to offer environmental education centering around art, science, history and nature.
On Saturday, May 6, visitors to the park are invited to join in multiple hikes that are rotated throughout the day. Each trail is marked for its level of difficulty to help you choose if you’d like to take part in one hike or spend the whole day tackling them all.
The easiest terrain hike, listed as suitable for younger children and people with limited mobility, is the Azalea Cascade Hike. Whether you choose the Azalea or a more strenuous option of The Rhododendron or The Little River Hike, you’ll be treated to a vibrant display of beautiful wildflowers, like Pink Lady Slipper, Mountain Laurel, Wild Ginger, Catesby’s Trillium, Galax, Trout Lily, Sweet Shrub, Mountain Honeysuckle, Rattlesnake Plantain and more.
Pick up trail maps and a wildflower checklist at the lodge, country store or nature center before you hit the trail.
The Mountain Inn Restaurant, located at the DeSoto State Park Lodge, will be open serving breakfast buffet at 7 a.m, lunch at 11:30 a.m. and dinner buffet at 5 p.m.
Close the day out at the CCC Pavilion Picnic Area at 7:15 p.m. to hear Ila Hatter discuss folklore connected to wildflowers. Hatter, an interpretive naturalist, artist and wildcrafter, is renowned for her extensive knowledge and has appeared on CNN, TurnerSouth, RFDTV and A&E. She has also produced a wild food cookbook, a video series on wild edibles and medicinals of Appalachia and more.
