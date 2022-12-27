New Laws set to take effect on Jan. 1, 2023

Two new laws signed over the course of 2022 will take effect on January 1, 2023 in Alabama: The constitutional carry bill or permit-less carry bill, which will end the requirement for a person to get a concealed carry permit to carry a loaded handgun concealed and new authority for Alabama law enforcement agencies to bypass the federal government and get state approval for wire taps on felony-level drug cases.

 Source: Creative Commons

When New Year's Day rolls around, two new laws signed over the course of 2022 will take effect in Alabama.

The first, House Bill 272, also known as the constitutional carry bill or permit-less carry bill, which will end the requirement for a person to get a concealed carry permit to carry a loaded handgun concealed under their clothes, in a car or in a purse or bag.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.