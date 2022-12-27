New Laws set to take effect on Jan. 1, 2023

When New Year's Day rolls around, two new laws signed over the course of 2022 will take effect in Alabama.
The first, House Bill 272, also known as the constitutional carry bill or permit-less carry bill, which will end the requirement for a person to get a concealed carry permit to carry a loaded handgun concealed under their clothes, in a car or in a purse or bag.
The other, House Bill 17, allows Alabama law enforcement agencies to bypass the federal government and get state approval for wire taps on felony-level drug cases.
Alabama is now the 22nd state to have a constitutional carry law in place, against the objections of several groups including the Association of School Resource Officers, Association of County Commissioners and the Alabama Sheriffs’ Association, which stands by their opinion of permits being a tool officers use daily to remove weapons from the hands of individuals who should not have them in the first place as well as the belief that spur-of-the-moment gun violence will graph upward.
What do Alabamians need to know about this new law?
The presumption that a person carrying a pistol without a permit being prima facie evidence of intent to commit a crime of violence is no longer valid.
Restrictions on carrying a bowie knife or concealed knife have also been repealed.
If you’re barred from owning or carrying a firearm, this bill doesn’t change that restriction and you are still prohibited from gun ownership.
During a traffic stop or other investigation, an officer who has a reasonable suspicion that a person was about to engage in criminal conduct, could temporarily confiscate a handgun and run checks to see if the gun was stolen. The officer could also check the persons criminal history.
An officer can also temporarily confiscate a weapon if a reasonable person would believe it to be necessary for the safety of the officer or others. It must be returned unless there is an arrest or the person is posing a safety threat.
Legislation is also steering funds to sheriffs’ offices to compensate for loss of funding from sale of permits.
The other notable law is AL HB 17, also known as The Agent Billy Clardy III Act, named for Huntsville Police Officer Billy Clardy III who was killed in a face-to-face meeting with a known dangerous drug trafficker.
Currently, to conduct court-admissible wiretaps, Alabama Law Enforcement would have to be working with federal law enforcement.
HB 17 allows local law enforcement agencies to bypass the federal government and get state approval for wire taps on felony-level drug cases.
The ALEA secretary and the attorney general would have to review the request then send it to the local circuit judge for their signature.
Representative Rex Reynolds, R-Huntsville, sponsor of the bill, is also a retired law enforcement office.
“I did narcotics for 18 years,” Reynolds said, “and I was involved in only two wiretappings, both working with federal law enforcement.”
According to Reynolds, this applies to trafficking in narcotics only. If the suspect is heard discussing personal or family topics or speaking with their attorney, officers would be required to turn the machine off, checking the line periodically to see if they were discussing drug trafficking.
Rep. Jim Hill, R-Odenville, chairs the House Judiciary Committee and is a retired Saint Clair County Judge. He offered amendments to the bill that would preclude the judge who signed the order from trialing the case and require another judge from outside the district to be brought in.
Even with checks and balances in order, some attorneys have mixed feelings about the new law.
Attorney Ed Merrill spent a decade in Law Enforcement.
He sees the benefits and acknowledges that the law would reduce the danger that law enforcement faces, yet as a lawyer, he’s concerned that it makes it too easy to get permission to wiretap. He fears that investigating officers can say they’ve tried other measures or that those measures are unlikely to work in order to get authorization for the interception.
