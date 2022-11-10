Randy Owen, Teddy Gentry reflect on loss of Jeff Cook

Alabama's Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry released a statement Thursday, mourning the passing of their friend, cousin and bandmate of more than 50 years, Jeff Cook.

 https://www.thealabamaband.com/

Owen said, "He lived to play our music we created together. He could play any instrument he chose, but his harmonies I’ll miss the most. I’m thankful we got to create music together for over 50 years! Wish we could play 'My Home’s in Alabama' one more time. I’m hurt in a way I can’t describe! To Lisa, thanks for loving him and being there for him to the end. Play on, Jeff. Love you!"

