The Federal Communication Commission (FCC) has announced $66 million in grant funding to help low-income households pay for internet access.
The FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Outreach Grant Program will provide $250,000 to the Community Action Association of Alabama, which administers private non-profit or public organizations that were created by the federal government in 1964 to combat poverty in geographically designated areas. The Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama serves DeKalb County. For more information, go to http://www.caaneal.org or call (256) 638-4430.
