What to do in DeKalb County: Mentone has two new surprises

America can boast about an abundance of wonderful destinations for couples seeking romantic getaways. The search for unforgettable, one-of-a-kind experiences has millions searching the internet for true enchantment.
HoneymoonAlways.com commissioned a poll of 3,000 couples to find out where couples are most eager to visit in the upcoming year.
Not surprisingly, popular destinations like St. Augustine, Hawaii, and California's hot-spots topped the list. Alabama's Gulf Shores and Mobile also made the list. However, the quaint town of Mentone made its mark on the destination survey as well.
Couples seeking an escape from the typical tourism trap and looking for a tran-
quil setting
placed Men-
tone on the
list of the
Most Ro-
mantic
Destinations in
America as 173 on a list of 175 destinations.
While scenic locations are abundant across the United States, so are the crowds that gather to such locations.
The picturesque town
of Mentone offers charm ing surroundings without
the chaos of automobile or foot traffic. The front porch atmosphere, art galleries, farmer's market, quaint eateries, scenic views, and opportunities for romantic activities has placed Mentone in the hearts of its visitors.
The small town couple's retreat offers countless cabins, chalets, bed & breakfasts, campgrounds, and rental properties. The natural beauty of the areas waterfalls, nature trails, picnic opportunities, sunsets at Brow Park, and shopping affords couples the chance to disconnect from a hectic pace and reconnect with each other.
Mentone has another suprise with the announcement of a new festival set to begin on Saturday, October 21, 2023. The town of Mentone will host its first annual Mentone Fall Festival. The festival will take place at Moon Lake Village, formerly known as the Moon Lake Elementary School.
The event will host dozens of vendors and present entertainment all day at its adjacent amphitheater. Food will be available on site. Admission is free. Parking is $5 per vehicle.
Although the official festival is set on the calendar for one day, the Mentone Inn will host a kick-off concert on Friday evening. Local shops, restaurants, galleries, and parks welcome festival-goers all weekend.
All funds raised at the festival location will be used by the town to help restore the 95-year-old school building. After Moon Lake School was closed in 2021 the Board of Education deeded the campus to the Town of Mentone.
The town created the Moon Lake Village, a space for shops, crafts, and entertainment events. More information available at https://mentonefallfestival.godaddysites.com.
