Northeast Alabama Community College was approved by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to complete a Differentiated Review for its upcoming 2025 Decennial Reaffirmation.
SACSCOC is the body for the accreditation of degree-granting higher education institutions in the Southern states. It serves as the common denominator of shared values and practices primarily among the diverse institutions in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Latin America and certain other international sites approved by the SACSCOC Board of Trustees that award associate, baccalaureate, master’s, or doctoral degrees.
“The Differentiated Review will allow us to respond to fewer accreditation standards than a typical Decennial Reaffirmation. NACC’s positive accreditation history helped our application for the Differentiated Review; not all colleges are selected for this,” stated Dr. David Campbell, NACC President.
SACSCOC’s accreditation process is ongoing, with an interim report completed every five years and a larger comprehensive decennial review done every ten years. The institutional accreditor’s Principles of Accreditation form the basis of the College’s institutional effectiveness and operational processes.
The Office of Institutional Planning and Assessment at Northeast facilitates the institutional effectiveness process and leads the institution’s response to accreditation reports. The Director of Institutional Planning and Assessment and SACSCOC Accreditation Liaison, Olivia Dodd, remarked, “Accreditation affects every student, employee, and stakeholder associated with the College. We have a strong team preparing for the Decennial Reaffirmation.”
As part of the decennial reaffirmation, NACC will begin working on its Compliance Certification report and developing a Quality Enhancement Plan (QEP). The Quality Enhancement Plan is an integral component of the reaffirmation process and should seek to improve student learning outcomes and/or student success. NACC’s previous Quality Enhancement Plan, M.A.P.S. – Mentoring, Advising, and Preparing for Success, addressed the redesign of the college’s academic advising model to assist students in the development and management of their academic and career goals. The College will reach out to stakeholders and community members to elicit feedback on a new QEP topic.
