The U.S. Air Force has successfully tested a hypersonic weapon, the AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon, or ARRW, that will be manufactured in Alabama.
Following separation from a B-52 Stratofortress off the Southern California coast last month, the ARRW’s booster ignited and burned for the expected duration, achieving hypersonic speeds five times greater than the speed of sound.
Some have likened the development of hypersonic weapons systems to Sputnik, the satellite launched by the Soviet Union in 1957 that triggered the space race. There’s escalating military competition between the U.S. and Russia and China. Russia claims it used hypersonic weapons in combat, a move intended to “put fear in the hearts” of Ukrainians with their new weapons, a U.S. commander told U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, D-Ala., during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing in March.
Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to use hypersonic weapons against NATO forces if they deploy troops into Ukraine, where Russia’s advance has largely stalled across multiple fronts.
Tuberville, R-Ala., also sounded the alarm about China’s efforts, claiming that nation now boasts more ships than the U.S. Navy.
“China is rapidly advancing its larger army and navy with the clear goal of surpassing the United States as the world’s superpower,” Tuberville said. “The Chinese Communist Party is well on its way and increasingly belligerent. To remain ahead, we must sharpen our competitive advantage by giving our soldiers and sailors the best and most efficient weapons. This is why I prioritized robust funding authorization for high-energy lasers and hypersonic missile development. Alabama leads the nation in many aspects of laser research and is home to the U.S. Missile Defense Agency at Redstone Arsenal. Continued research and development in these cutting-edge technologies will improve both our offensive and defensive capabilities. Without steady, predictable funding, we will lose military superiority.”
Hypersonic weapons are highly maneuverable weapons and, unlike ballistic missiles, do not follow a predetermined, arched trajectory and can maneuver on the way to their destination, according to the Congressional Research Service. The point of such a design is to be too quick and agile for traditional missile defense systems to detect in time, creating the conditions for what Bloomberg Analyst Roxana Tiron described in an April article as “a preemptive, decapitating strike on a nuclear arsenal and infrastructure”, thus limiting an adversary’s ability to conduct a retaliatory strike.
ARRWs are slated for production at Lockheed Martin’s Courtland factory. This is within Alabama’s Fourth Congressional District, of which DeKalb County is also a part.
“These tests and their success are vitally important to the safety and security of America and our interests abroad,” said Congressman Robert Aderholt, R-Haleyville. “We have allowed the Russians and Chinese to surpass us in the field of hypersonics and it’s reassuring to see that we are quickly working to catch up and surpass these adversaries.”
U.S. Senator Richard Shelby, R-Ala., also praised the Army’s decision to award the contracts to Alabama companies. Dynetics Technical Solutions in Huntsville has a $351.6 million contract to produce Common-Hypersonic Glide Body (C-HGB) prototypes.
“Hypersonic weapons are a critical priority as we continue to innovate and improve our nation’s defense,” Shelby said. “The decision by the Army to select [companies] located right here in Alabama… to advance this important national security initiative is a testament to the complex defense work taking place in our state. These contracts allow us to leverage commercial technology to field needed weapons to our soldiers in just a few years. This is incredible news, not only for Alabama, but also for the entire nation and the modernization of our armed forces.”
The term “hypersonic” describes speeds of roughly 3,800 miles per hour. At hypersonic speeds, the air molecules around the flight vehicle break apart or gain a charge in a process called ionization. The missiles engines use the air’s oxygen and produce thrust during their flight, allowing them to cruise at a steady speed and altitude.
