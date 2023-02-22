Chambers of Commerce in Fort Payne, Rainsville, Henagar, Scottsboro and Cherokee County are partnering for an April 4-5 visit to Montgomery.
Chamber members will get the opportunity to network with speakers including Gov. Kay Ivey, Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth, Secretary of Commerce Greg Canfield, Highway Director John Cooper, Paige Hutto of the Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama, Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs Director Kenneth Boswell and more.
On Tuesday, April 4, at 11:30 a.m., participants will meet at the RSA Plaza for lunch with speakers and a reception. A reception with attendees including speakers who can attend, plus the local legislative delegation, other dignitaries and agency heads will be held from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. at Central Restaurant. On the morning of April 5, participants will meet with lawmakers at the State House for a legislative briefing and Q&A session.
The group will leave before lunch so participants can return to DeKalb County.
“We have the opportunity, as a region, to make a significant impact for our area by partnering to visit Montgomery,” said Fort Payne Chamber Executive Director Jennifer McCurdy, who encourages everyone to reserve a spot and pay for their room as soon as possible.
“This opportunity is exclusive to Chamber Members, our local elected officials, utility providers and school systems. We have estimated the cost per person would be no more than $500 to include a hotel room, one lunch and the reception. You would be responsible for your own travel there and back,” she added.
Because they have invited speakers and the local legislative delegation to join them for lunch and the reception to be held at Central, the Chambers are asking for sponsorships.
“In addition to your cost of roughly $500 -- most likely less pending sponsorships, and this amount includes the hotel room, which you would book -- we are asking our members who plan to attend, to consider being a sponsor of $250, $500 or $1,000. Each sponsor will be listed on all printed material and recognized in Montgomery. Rooms have been blocked at Embassy Suites at a discounted rate, you will be responsible for booking your room,” McCurdy said.
“Please reach out with any questions, we hope to have a great turnout in Montgomery from Fort Payne. Email info@fortpaynechamber.com or call 256-845-2741 with questions or to let us know you are interested in participating.”
