Take advantage of fresh veggies and herbs now in season

Seasonal food is fresher, tastier and more nutritious than food consumed out of season, according to the Alabama Cooperative Extension Service.
Seasonal vegetables produced on local farms are fresher, as they do not require long distances for transport, and, unlike out-of-season produce which is harvested early in order to be shipped and distributed to your local retail store, crops picked at their peak of ripeness are also better tasting and full of flavor. What’s more, studies have shown that fruits and vegetables contain more nutrients when allowed to ripen naturally on their parent plant.
Right now is the best time of the year to enjoy carrots, celery, collard greens, mustard greens, kale, fennel, green onions, parsnips, radicchio (similar to red cabbage), rhubarb, turnips, yams and bean and alfalfa sprouts.
We hope you'll enjoy the recipes we're sharing from the USDA and cooperative extension services of Alabama, North Carolina, UMass and Cornell.
A number of herbs are also in season now, including cilantro, mint, oregano, parsley, rosemary, sage, tarragon and thyme. It's a great time to freeze fresh herbs for use year-round.
According to Penn State Extension, freezing works well for herbs. Frozen herbs can be used in the same proportion as fresh herbs.
"Keep in mind that freezing will cause the water in the cell walls to expand, and the herbs will be limp when thawed," according to Penn State Extension's website. "As a result, you may prefer to use frozen herbs in cooked dishes, because they will generally not be attractive as garnishes."
When harvesting, select fresh herbs in mid-morning when dew is off the plants but before the sun has evaporated the oils that provide the flavor.
Use scissors to cut the stems just above a leaf or pair of leaves. Leave 4 to 6 inches of stem for later growth.
Rinse the herbs in clear water and pat dry or spin them dry in a salad spinner. Don't crush them.
There are three methods of freezing, and you should experiment to discover which you prefer.
1. Freezing herbs in ice cube trays in water:
Strip leaves from stems and chop them as you would fresh.
Fill and ice cube tray half full of water. Place herbs in each section of the tray (about 1 tablespoon in each).
Push herbs under the water as much as possible and place in the freezer.
The next day when the cubes are frozen solid, pop out the herbs and store in a freezer bag. Remember to lable and note the date. Strong smelling herbs should be double wrapped in foil or placed in glass jars to avoid the transfer of odors and flavors.
To use, just add the frozen cube to soups, sauces and stews. Do not thaw first.
2. Freezing herbs in oil:
Mix 2 cups of chopped herbs to 1/3 cup of neutral-flavored oil, such as canola oil (olive oil may change the flavor of the herbs), and freeze the herbs in small jars. Note: the oil will not freeze solid, so the ice cube trays are not good for this method.
Herbs frozen in oil maintain their color better than those frozen in water, but the added oil adds cholesterol and calories, as well.
This method is best when using in dishes other than soups, stews and sauces.
Place a thin layer of chopped herbs inside a zipper-lock bag. Seal, leaving half an inch of space open.
Squeeze out the remaining air and seal the bag completely. Place on a large plate or baking sheet and place in freezer until frozen solid. When ready to use, cut or break off as much as you need, reseal the bag (removing as much air as possible) and store the rest for use later.
