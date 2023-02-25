Take advantage of fresh veggies and herbs now in season

Fennel

Seasonal food is fresher, tastier and more nutritious than food consumed out of season, according to the Alabama Cooperative Extension Service.

Seasonal vegetables produced on local farms are fresher, as they do not require long distances for transport, and, unlike out-of-season produce which is harvested early in order to be shipped and distributed to your local retail store, crops picked at their peak of ripeness are also better tasting and full of flavor. What’s more, studies have shown that fruits and vegetables contain more nutrients when allowed to ripen naturally on their parent plant.

